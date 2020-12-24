Spread the love



















To Spread Love & Peace in Society, Former MLC Ivan D’souza hosts ‘Diwali’ & ‘Christmas’ Souharda Sangama

With an Aim to Spread Love & Peace in Society Former MLC and Secretary of AICC, Ivan D’souza hosted ‘Diwali’ & ‘Christmas’ Souharda Sangama at St Anthony Charitable Institutions, Jeppu, Mnagaluru on Thursday, 24 December 2020.

Mangaluru : With an intention to bring love, peace and harmony in the Society, former MLC and Secretary of AICC, Ivan D’Souza initiated Diwali and Christmas celebrations in a unique way with the combination of two religions. Souharda or friendliness is not just a message it has to be adopted in our everyday life. It was indeed a unique Duo Celebrations, where the audience celebrated the festival of lights and Birth of Jesus Christ.. This is the seventh “Souharda Sangama” hosted by Ivan D’souza, and he was commended by everyone for his initiative every year in hosting “Souharda” during Ramadan, Deepavali and Christmas.

Some holidays remind us of the values that unite humanity, and the annual Diwali and Christmas Festivals among them. Though Diwali has many interpretations, the core message is the victory of good over evil. Hindus light rows of clay lamps to celebrate the story of King Rama’s return to Ayodhya after he defeated Ravana. As seen in the Indian example, many faiths come together to celebrate Diwali for many reasons, but the common theme unites them all. In today’s complex world, the need to accommodate diversity and find common ground is as relevant as ever. The display of lights and colorful Goodu Deepas reflect “a highly inclusive, all-welcoming celebration of peace and harmony,” and that Diwali reminds us “to keep improving spiritually in this lifetime — through unity in thought, word and deed.

Regarding Christmas it is all about giving and sharing. I totally endorse the truth about this statement. Giving is an act of love. The joy of being able to bless and give someone you care, and to make them smile, is priceless. Although Christmas is a festivity for the entire family, children play an important role in it. Children do need love and caring during Christmas, but there are few kids who are less fortunate to enjoy the spirit of Christmas. And that’s when your participation will be strongly appreciated. There are also many less fortunate families who need your help. Christmas is also celebrating the Birth of Jesus, coming into this world to save us.

If you are thinking about doing something to help those less fortunate, Christmas season is the perfect time to open your heart and wallet to give back. The satisfaction that comes from making a difference in the lives of others cannot be overstated. Knowing that you have helped make someone else’s Christmas a little bit brighter is a special feeling, and one that will last with you even after the holidays are over. So if you are looking for a way to enhance your holiday experience, try giving back this year. You’ll be glad you did.

While welcoming each of his guests on the dais, Ivan D’souza beaming with joy and pride said, ” I feel blessed to host this Souharda Sangama with people of all religions with an aim to bring peace, love, friendship and harmony between Hindus and other religious folks. We should all live in harmony and peace, and never give a chance for hate and communal tensions. Let’s celebrate these feasts with peace and love, and that should be our motto. Having hosted this Sangama for the seventh time, I feel happy to see a huge crowd gathered here, and let’s all look forward to marking the festival season with love, peace and harmony in the community”.

The programme was inaugurated by lighting the lamp and Diyas to mark Diwali, ánd cutting the cake to mark Christmas, joined by Ivan D’souza,his wife Dr Kavitha D’souza, former MUDA Chairman Ibrahim Kodijal, Fr Onil D’souza- Director of St Anthony Charitable Institutions, Ramanath Hegde- Mangaladevi Temple Board Member, Nagendra Kumar-Congress leader, Vivekraj Poojary-CEO of Panama Corporation Ltd, among others. Speaking on the occasion Fr Onil D’souza said, “Deepavali is a festival of lights and togetherness. It’s the festival of unity without any caste and religious differentiations. As a lamp spreads light equally to everyone, so we must also love everyone equally. All religions teach us to be united and let us become light of love and prosperity’.

‘Christmas is not just a time for festivity and merry making. It is more than that. It is a time for the contemplation of eternal things. The Christmas spirit is a spirit of giving and forgiving. Christmas is forever, not for just one day, for loving, sharing, giving, are not to put away like bells and lights and tinsel, in some box upon a shelf. The good you do for others is good you do yourself. Peace on Earth will come to stay, when we live Christmas every day. Christmas waves a magic wand over this world, and behold, everything is softer and more beautiful. Christmas is a day of meaning and traditions, a special day spent in the warm circle of family and friends. Christmas is doing a little something extra for someone. We need to applaud Ivan D’souza for his initiative in organizing this Souharda in order to bring peace, love and harmony in the society” added Ivan.

A few other dignitaries on the dais also spoke, and exchanged the greetings and love of Diwali and Christmas. Melodious Christmas carols singing was from the CSI Sushanthi Church choir , Mercara Hill, Mangaluru; and “End Time Full Gospel’ choir, Kankanady,Mangaluru. The programme was compered by Rohit Ullal. In conclusion, this Christmas season lets us all be a little generous towards the poor, and also continue our generosity towards them during the forthcoming year too. We all can make a difference in their lives. Let us give to the less fortunate families and children a feeling of hope, and make their Christmas cheerful. Better late than never-you still can be Santas by cheering up the less fortunate children and adults in the true Christmas spirit of love and giving, and show them that you care. Yes, we all can do it ! Wish you all a Very Merry Christmas!