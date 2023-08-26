To Teachers, Police, Journos with Love! 10% discount on Flats at ROHAN CITY

To Teachers, Police, Journos and Defence Personnel with Love! 10% Discount on Flats at ROHAN CITY! A New Scheme for Chosen Purchasers at ROHAN CITY, Bejai, Mangaluru

Mangaluru: Addressing the media persons during a Press Meet held at Hotel Ocean Pearl, Mangaluru, Rohan Monteiro- the Managing Director of ROHAN CORPORATION Mangaluru said, “The construction of the grand ‘Rohan City’ Bejai, undertaken by Rohan Corporation, is progressing well. On September 5th, on the occasion of the Teachers’ Day celebration, a special scheme was introduced for individuals dedicated to societal service. This scheme offers a special benefit to teachers, police personnel, defence Personnel and journalists, providing a 10% discount on the prices of flats. This scheme will commence on 01 September 2023 and will be available for a limited period, at least for one month”.

‘Rohan City’ has emerged as a highly favourable investment destination, boasting numerous advantages for investors. With its abundant commercial units, the city provides an exceptional platform for entrepreneurs, startups, and established businesses alike. The availability of diverse commercial spacesallowsw entrepreneurs to find the perfect setting to launch their ventures, while also catering to the expansion needs of existing businesses. Moreover, investors can seize the opportunity to acquire commercial properties and capitalize on the city’s thriving business environment” added Rohan Monteiro.

ROHAN MONTEIRO (Managing Director) and DION MONTEIRO (Director) of Rohan Corporation

He further added, “By investing in ‘Rohan City’, individuals can secure commercial properties and benefit from a stable rental market, ensuring a steady stream of income. Additionally, the city’s positive economic trajectory and growth prospects further enhance its appeal to long-term investors. With a robust market, ample opportunities, and a conducive business ecosystem, ‘Rohan City’ stands as an attractive choice for those looking to make sound investments and reap the rewards of a vibrant and prosperous urban centre”.

Dion Monteiro, the Director of Rohan Corporation, and the Son of Rohan Monteiro; Leslie Pinto-Administration Manager; Ms Shavina Soans- Trainer; and M D Sumana- the General Manager were present on the dais during the press meet.

ABOUT ROHAN CITY, BEJAI, MANGALURU:

‘Rohan City’, rising on an area of about 3.5 acres on Bejai Main Road, is the largest and most privileged project of Rohan Corporation so far. It is a vibrant development featuring a 6 lakh square feet residential area, consisting of 546 apartments. The residential options cater to different needs with Duplex, 4 BHK, 6 BHK, 1405 to 1900 square feet 3 BHK, 1075 to 1135 square feet 2 BHK, and 700 to 815 square feet 1 BHK of living space. Alongside the residential area, there is a 2 lakh square feet commercial outlet comprising 284 individual units.

To ensure convenient parking, the development features a mechanized parking system that accommodates both two-wheelers and four-wheelers, providing efficient and secure parking facilities. With its well-designed residential and commercial spaces, coupled with a modern parking system, ‘Rohan City’ offers a seamless and convenient living environment for residents and a thriving business hub for commercial ventures.

Bejai is an area known for its safety and all the conveniences in Mangaluru city itself. It is home to several temples, the famous St Francis Xavier Church, Kadri Park and Karnataka Polytechnic. Bejai, despite being located in the heart of the city, is renowned for its clean environment and serene atmosphere. It is often referred to as a place characterized by art, culture, and various sports activities. Bejai is particularly noteworthy for the harmonious coexistence of people from different religious backgrounds, who live in close brotherhood. St Aloysius College, Lourdes Central School, SDM Law College, KSRTC Bus Stand are within walking distance. Several hospitals are closed in incase of emergency. The airport is 10 km away and is well connected by road. ‘Rohan City’ is equipped with all modern amenities. Surveillance, security system, uninterrupted water and electricity, ample parking, gardens and walking paths are arranged. Has commercial outlets to complement profitable business growth.

Features of ‘Rohan City’: •35000 sqft HyperMarket in 2 levels •2 escalators for commercial space •Residential, commercial, hotels, club, swimming pool, and ample parking, all under one roof •Luxury facilities in the heart of Mangalore at affordable prices •Project approved by major national banks •Quick loan facility from leading banks •100% power backup with Diesel Generators •Automatic power change over system •Advanced security system •Electric car charging points •Designed Landscape Spaces •Solid waste management System •Solar PV Panels •Lighting Automation feature (First time in Mangaluru)

Features of World Class Club: •Fully air conditioned reception & spacious lounges •Family restaurant •Coffee shop •Indoor games •Basketball court •Badminton court •Video games zone •Fully equipped gym •Spa, unisex saloon •Ayurvedic wellness centre •3D theatre •Multi-purpose hall •Swimming pool •Jogging track •Senior citizen park •Kids play area •Library •Students activity room & many more.

Rohan Monteiro stepped into the real estate industry at a young age and today has grown to become the Managing Director of ‘Rohan Corporation’. His dedication and hard work in the profession have enabled him to build a vast real estate Company. Rohan Monteiro as a producer has earned the admiration of consumers for his meticulousness, neatness and thoroughness in all his work. Rohan Monteiro led his construction company at a high level, building renowned mega residential and commercial complexes in Mangalore city, staying in the limelight and having satisfied clients. Presently Rohan Estate in Pakshikere and Kulaseker, Rohan Enclave and Avenue in Surathkal have been completed and Rohan Square in Capitanio near Pumpwell is in the final stages of construction.

For More Details, Contact:

ROHAN CITY, Bejai Main Road Office, or call 9845490100 / 9045607725 / 9045607724 / 9036392627.

