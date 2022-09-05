To Teachers With Love from Students & Their Parents of MCCS on TEACHERS DAY

To Teachers With Love from Students & Their Parents of Mount Carmel Central School, Mary Hill, Mangaluru on TEACHERS DAY. With the Theme “MAGISTRI CELEBRANTES” and with “ÖPENING MINDS, TOUCHING HEARTS” the students and their parents put up a magnificent programme to appreciate the service and dedication shown by teachers.

Mangaluru: “You took time to listen and to hear, to laugh, to just be there! ” – Teachers are more than automaton instructors, pounding away on the chalkboard all day. They are mentors and inspirations, and Teacher’s Day is all about appreciating your teachers – it’s a day when students remember to go up to their teachers and tell them how much they appreciate them. And that’s exactly what the hundreds of X & XII std students belonging to Mount Carmel Central School- Mary Hill here did by expressing their love and gratitude to their “Teachers” by organizing a “Teacher’s Day” bash filled with tributes, prayers, songs, dance and skit. The teachers were all dressed to thrill, attired in their glittering and colorful sarees, making me completely color-blind! And they were all ready for the big celebration filled with fun, frolic and revelry. Yes, these Teachers simply rock!

Teachers have always been the guiding force for the students, who have inspired them to move ahead and achieve much in life. “Teachers Day” is the right time for the students to express their feelings of thankfulness and gratitude towards the teachers. It is a time when students show their affection to them. Teacher is someone who inspires you, encourages you and makes you capable enough to face all the odds of life. This is why a special day, known as “Teachers Day”, is dedicated to teachers, providing students the perfect chance to honor them. A true teacher is not someone who just teaches academic lessons to his/her students. Rather, he/she is like a guide, who helps the students in each and every sphere of life, by giving the right advice. They are future makers.

Apart from being the day when the students gave recognition to their teachers’ hard work, the festival also brought out a healthy interaction between students and teachers, wherein the latter recognized the teaching capability of the former. The thoughtful and respectful “Teachers Day” celebrations reflected the fact that the students cared for their beloved teachers- and in response the teachers appreciated what the students did for them on this “Day”. The ceremonious occasion was celebrated with various performances by the students, like dance, skit, mimicry of teachers, games, Thanksgiving, music and so on. And the teachers also actively participated in the proceedings of the event. The cultural programme put up by the students, was followed by a get-together of teachers organized by Parents Teachers Executive Committee (PTEC) , where they had some interactions, games, and sumptuous lunch.

The celebrations began with a prayer song, followed by the four comperes, namely Aneka V N, Mahathi H Pavanaskar, Christo Alex and Jessica Miranda expressing their thoughts and feelings about their Teachers- they said, ” Teachers are a significant part of every one’s life. They show us the right path and groom us to become a better citizen and a better person. They teach us to face the most difficult challenges of life and get through them, easily. Teacher’s Day is a wonderful opportunity for the students to extend their sincere gratitude to their teachers, for being an influential part of their life. The teachers act as the guide for life, show the path towards success and enrich the personality of their disciples by imparting ethical and academic knowledge. On this “day” we say a big thank you and appreciate everything that the teachers have done to us. May God bless our teachers-our mentors”.

In response, appreciating the efforts put by the students in organizing the event, Sr Melissa AC- the Principal said, ” A teacher is someone who is the mentor of your life. Right from the nursery teacher who taught you to identify the alphabets to the one who was your guide at the Math or computer project, a teacher has been the guiding force of your life. He/She is the one who made you the expert of the subject you are and also, been the motivational factor behind your success.Teachers are one of the greatest people whom you can cross in your life. They are not only the selfless givers but also the mentors of your life. At every step of your life, you come across teachers who devote their entire life in the enlightenment of students like you. Respect and obey your teachers, and you will be all good students coming out in flying colors in your academics.”

The entire event was organized by MCCS 10th and 12 standard students-games for the teachers were also conducted. Prizes were given to teachers who had won in various contests. Sr Melissa AC-Principal of MCCS; Sr Carissima AC-Administrator, Sr Lathika AC-Vice Principal, Sr Supreetha AC and Sr Meena were among the hundreds of students and nearly 85 teachers of MCCS who took part in the celebrations. The welcome address was delivered by Miss Benita, and significance of Teachers Day was done by Miss Srishti, and vote of thanks proposed by Ronan Trevor. Games were conducted by Miss Thasmai Patel (12 std) and Miss Rochelle Joan (10 std). Kudos to Head Girl and Head Boy and the Cabinet leaders for putting up a great show for their beloved teachers.

TO TEACHERS WITH LOVE FROM MCCS STUDENTS PARENTS ON TEACHERS DAY :

A get-together to mark Teachers day celebrations was organized by the members of Parent Teachers Executive Committee (PTEC) of MCCS,with Dr Sharon Rasquinha and Ms Jayashree eloquently and professionally compering the programme. Ms Jennifer Fernandes- Vice President of PTEC welcomed the gathering, and the STAR ATTRACTION of the programme was Dr Preethi D’souza, a faculty at Mangalore University, who not only conducted various games but also enthralled the teachers with her witty compering.

The programme began with a prayer “Parmeshwar Mere” sung by the PTEC members invoking God’s blessings. MC Dr Sharon Rasquinha speaking of the Teachers said, ” None of the achievers in this world has attained a feat without the guidance of a teacher. ‘Teachers Day’ is a special occasion for us to honor teachers and thank them for being the guiding light in students’ lives. Teachers play a significant role in students’ lives. Right from kindergarten to college, they teach and enlighten them on all aspects of learning”

“They guide and inspire them to have a sense of purpose in life and guide them to pursue the right career path. They mold them to become better human beings and social citizens of the world.It is impossible to measure the immense contribution that teachers have made in our childrens’ lives, and we should be happy that our children are educated at this prestigious institution run by AC nuns and experienced teachers” added Dr Sharon.

Prizes were distributed to the teachers who won in various games, and the celebration ended with sumptuous lunch and non-stop baila dance session. The vote of thanks was proposed by Michael Andrade. PTEC members dedicated a few songs to the teachers, which ahd thoughtful lyrics. Sr Melissa AC-the Principal of MCCS expressed her gratitude to the PTEC members in organizing a thoughtful get-together showing their love towards the teachers, who take care and train/teach their children to become responsible students and future leaders. Sr Carissima AC-Administrator, Sr Lathika AC-Vice Principal, Sr Supreetha AC and Sr Meena, both teachers also joined in the celebration.

TEAM MANGALOREAN wishes all teachers a “Happy Teachers Day” and may God bless you all! Ending this column with the lyrics from the song “In This moment” a tribute song to Teachers by Billy Barker :

“No matter where I go

Every time I look back on this road

You’ll always be a part of who I am

Everything I’ve known

Every seed of greatness you have sown

Through good and bad

Your love has watched me grow

Pre chorus

You teach me right from wrong

Inspire me to be strong

You care in every way

In my heart you will always… stay

Chorus

In this moment let me say

How I’m grateful

Everyday, you are here

To guide my way

When I’m lost, beside me stay

In this moment let me say

You turn my little into great

There’s no fear, my dreams awake

With you

All that I can be

Mean so much ‘coz you believe in me

You show me how to live with dignity

When the lessons end

I can share with you just like a friend

Your loving smiles and frowns

Keep me safe

Like this: Like Loading...