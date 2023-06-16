Tobacco Usage is Lethal

Kanpur: In colonial times Kanpur, in UP was known as the Manchester of the East, because of its textile mills and industrial production. Today it is notorious as the Gutka (Paan Masala) capital of India because almost all major brands are produced here. Today it is estimated that 49% of men and 17% of women in the UP are tobacco users and a further 20% are affected by passive smoking.

But all is not lost. In 2015 the then Chief Minister of U.P., Akhilesh Yadav, launched a campaign to curb the use of tobacco in public spaces. At the time Dr Roshan Jacob IAS was the District Magistrate of Kanpur. She involved several civil society groups and organisations in the campaign. On her transfer, the movement collapsed.

It has now been resurrected by Ms Nidhi Bajpai, District Consultant of the National Tobacco Control Programme. She invited civil society groups to a meeting presided over by Dr R P Misra, the Additional Chief Medical Officer. The first person to volunteer his collaboration was Chhotebhai, who is associated with several social organisations in this city of 5 million.

Accordingly, the anti-tobacco campaign was re-launched on 14th June at Mega Mall, attended by a wide spectrum of conscientious citizens. Both Dr Misra and Ms Bajpai addressed the gathering, during which handbills were distributed and posters put up, on the ill effects of tobacco consumption, both smoking and smokeless. Because of the Gutka menace in the city emphasis was laid on the latter.

Bajpai said that the easy availability and low cost were major causes of Gutka usage. As with alcohol, it was also an easy way of bonding and friendship within a peer group. She said that the government was running a de-addiction centre in the local UHM Hospital, which included counselling and alternate medication. In the process, addicts experienced withdrawal symptoms like dryness of the mouth. They needed to increase their water intake and phosphorus levels.

Chhotebhai said that Gambier, a chemical used in processing raw hides, was used in Gutka. So what would be its effect on the soft tissues of the mouth he asked? He appealed to the Government to enforce existing laws like the ban on the sale of single-stick cigarettes and shops selling tobacco together with other products.

He called out film stars who used catchy slogans in TV ads to promote Gutka. One was, “Yeh bus shuruaat hai” (this is just the beginning), to which he countered, “And what is its end?” Gutka may seem like the elephant in the room, but he reminded the gathering that elephants are mortally afraid of tiny ants; so one should not be deterred by the magnitude of the problem.

Jai Misra, who organises blood donation drives, said that the local JK Cancer Hospital had over 50% of oral cancer patients, caused by tobacco usage. Swami Amodanand bore witness to how he had kicked the tobacco habit through the power of meditation. Rashid Ali said that each cigarette reduced the life of the user by 13 minutes. Yogesh Srivastava wondered how a Supreme Court order recognising Gutka as a “proprietary food” was still in effect after 23 years.

Others who spoke on the occasion were Dr Minhaj Jafri, T.D. Chopra, Jagdambabhai and Manoj Sengar. It was agreed that as soon as educational institutions re-opened after the summer vacation the campaign would be taken to as many of them as possible.

