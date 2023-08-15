TOBY Kannada Film Promotion held at St Aloysius College

Mangaluru: The promotion of ‘TOBY’, Kannada film of Raj B. Shetty was held at St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru on 12th August 2023 in L.F. Rasquinha Hall of LCRI Block.

Aloysians witnessed an enthralling promotion event of TOBY which is an upcoming Indian Kannada-language action drama film written by Raj B. Shetty and directed by debutant Basil Alchalakkal. TOBY is scheduled to be released on 25 August 2023.

The film stars Raj B. Shetty, Samyukta Hornad, Chaitra Achar and Raj Deepak Shetty. The music is composed by Midhun Mukundan, while the cinematography and editing was handled by Praveen Shriyan and Nithin Shetty.

Toby, an estranged man deemed to be a beast vows to break free from the evil world and transform himself for Jenny. All lead actors were present on stage and interacted with students of St Aloysius College (Autonomous). Rev Dr Praveen Martis, SJ, Principal of the College, Dr Alwyn D’sa Registrar, Ms Claret Pereira and Dr Adarsh Gowda, the program coordinators were present on the occasion.

