‘Today’s 6 Star Achievers are Tomorrow’s Leaders’- Fr Praveen Martis Sj at Rotary ‘Young Achievers Day’

‘Today’s 6 Star Achievers are Tomorrow’s/Future Leaders of India’- Chief Guest Rev Dr Praveen Martis Sj (Principal of st Aloysius College, Mangaluru) at Rotary Mangalore North ‘Young Achievers Day’ after presenting the “Young Achievers Awards’ on Tuesday, 10 May 2022

Mangaluru: The Young Achievers Awards is initiated every year by Rotary Mangalore North to reward a group of youth for their service and laudable work in the field of Sports, Arts, Dance, Music, Academics, etc. Rotary North felicitates these young achievers for excellence in diverse fields from across the district, including Mangaluru. This year six achievers were selected, some of whom have already met fame, others who are training hard to make India proud and still others are trying the extreme best to make Mangaluru & India proud with their achievements.

These six youth leaders of tomorrow have overcome all odds to excel in their chosen field whether it’s academics or sports, fine arts, dance or music. The success after their struggles is inspiring and it is reassuring that the future of young India is in safe, and competent, hands. Each of these six young achievers’ journeys is unique and many factors go into making them successful. Yet, the Rotarians very carefully after identifying another generation of upcoming leaders/ achievers, were keen to explore what the winners had in common prior to finalising the six achievers- and these six young guns do represent the changing face of India. They are the leaders of a generation marked by drive and dynamism. Their influence is undeniable today and it is everywhere-in various fields of the arts, science, sport etc, identifying the best and the brightest who represent the changing face of India.

What makes these Young Achievers different from their peers is the impact they make and their ability to be agents of change. They do not read from our ancient scripts: of an old country moving at an aged pace, of transformation being wrought over decades and not days. They respond to a fresh set of fundamentals: that dynamism has no handicaps and drive recognises no hurdles. Their ambition is made of sterner stuff. They come from a variety of backgrounds, some at the beginning of their careers, others neck-deep in its exhausting challenges. They exercise their influence in myriad ways-through sporting talent, scientific genius and artistic creativity. But every one of them has already left an indelible impression and has been to his craft a new kind of craftsman. These are the leaders of India’s Gen Y .

“Youth,” Confucius once said, “is to be regarded with respect. How do we know that his/her future will not be equal to our present?” Our six stars featured are highly respected today. The future, it is clear, is already here. Team Mangalorean congratulates the Six Young Achievers picked by Rotary Mangalore North, and wish them all success in their future endeavours. The “Young Achievers Day” programme was held on Tuesday, 10 May 2022 at 7.30 at Rotary Bal Bhavan, Mannagudda in the City. Following the invocation through a prayer song by Ms Chitra Rao, the welcome address was delivered by Rtn Devdas Rao, the President of Rotary Club Mangalore North.

Introduction of the chief guest Rev Dr Praveen Martis SJ, the Principal of St aloysius College (Autonomous) Mangaluru, and also the Director of St Aloysius evening college and St Aloysius Institute of Education since 2017, was done by Rtn Ms Bharati Prakash; and introduction of Guest of Honour Laxmikant Beskoor, the president of Pragathi Souharda Credit Cooperative Uppunda; State VP of Indian Human Rights Panel; and served as president of various Social Clubs, was done by Rtn J V Shetty. The introduction and reading of the citations of the Six achievers was done by Rtn Dr Alwyn D’sa, the Director of Vocational service, Rotary Mangalore North.

Miss REMONA EVETTE PEREIRA : (Classical, Semi Classical, Contemporary and Hip Hop Dancer)

At the age of 5 years she won a gold coin in a state level dance competition held at Kundapur. She has created 3 records through her dance which are India Book of Record, Golden Book of World Record (London) and Bharat Book of World record. She has performed in 16 states of India. She has also received ‘Jilla Rajyotsava award’ in 2017, ‘Bal Gourava Puraskar’ in 2021. She also received ‘Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar- 2022’ from our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She has been using several props in her dance, some of which are: Dancing on glass pieces, tumbler, copper plate and mud pots. Dancing using magic tricks, skate shoes, hula hoop holding deepa on hand and flame pot on head, etc. Her future goal is to create a Guinness world record through her dance. She is pursuing her college at Padua College, Mangaluru

Miss RASHMI KUNDER : (Dancer)

She started her Dancing career at the age of three and half years.At the age of 9 years she secured 59 state awards in dancing. She got the Hatrick Heroine award in the reality show ‘Kuniyona Baara’ in ZEE Kannada show. Later on she got 1st runner up in Sony Tv show Boogie Wogie. She has got 157 honours from many associations. She has got a gold coin from former Central Minister Janardhan Poojary in the Kudroli Temple Utsav. Her team won the I Prize in the Tuluva Friends Cultural Programme at Poona with a cash prize of Rs. 22000.

Miss VARSHA V : (Athlete)

Varsha is II BBA student from SDM College, Mangaluru. She has won Gold in 4X100 Meters at All India Inter University Athletic Championship, Odisha; Gold medal in 100 Meters – Mangalore University meet, Udupi; Gold Medal in 1000 mt Sprint Medley at National Junior Athletic Championship held at Vijayawada, AP; Silver Medal in 100 meters at 36th Karnataka State Junior Athletic Championship held at Moodabidri; Won Silver Medal at Medley Relay held at 3rd Asian Youth Championship, Hong Kong;

Honoured with State Level Prathibha Puraskar-2016 organized by the Child Welfare Dept, Bengaluru. Received 2017 Hoysala and Keladi Chennamma Exceptional Achievement Dist. Level Award from Women & Child Welfare Dept during Republic Day in Mangaluru

Miss SHRADDHA NAIK: ( Bodybuilder, Weightlifter and PowerLifter)

Shraddha has done her MSc. in Counseling Psychology from Roshini Nilaya, Mangaluru. She is the Winner of Dakshina Kannada Olympic Weightlifting and Powerlifting Gold Medalist; First Female Bodybuilder and Bodybuilding Judge for Dakshina Kannada Association of Bodybuilders.; State Powerlifting Gold Medalist for Junior and Senior Levels.; Karnataka Benchpress Strong Woman title winner and Gold Medalist

Ms. Karnataka Model physique and bodybuilding Silver Medalist; IBBF South India Bodybuilding Silver medalist; South India Model physique Bronze medalist; Inter State Benchpress Bronze medalist; All India open raw Bench Press competition Silver Medalist; All India Classic Powerlifting competition Overall Bronze medalist, Squat event Bronze medalist, Benchpress Bronze medalist

Miss MEGHANA V : ( Music, Theatre, NCC)

Meghana is studying in MSc.Chemistry in St. Aloysius College, Mangaluru. She has won more than 300 prizes at Taluk, District & State Level Singing Competitions. She was the 1st Junior Wing Cadet to get selected for the Republic Day Camp 2014 from 21 Karnataka Battalion NCC.

She won the Best outgoing Student Award 2015 (Grade 10) and Best Outgoing Student Award 2017 (Pre University); Bagged Best Actress Award in 2020 at State Level Drama Competitionheld at Sagara. Won Best Music Direction & Singing Award 2019 for the play Gondola at Kemptur Tulu Drama Competition; Best Music 2022 for the Play Kaapa at State Level Drama Competition held at Udupi

ROHAN D. KUMAR : (Athletics)

Rohan is a BBM from SDM College Mangaluru. In the 32nd Junior National Athletic Championships, Coimbatore, Rohan had Won 2 Silver Medals in 400m and Medley Relay participating under 18 years boy’s category;

In 27th South Zone Junior Athletic Championships, Telangana, won a Silver medal in 400m; In All India Inter University Championships, Moodbidri Mangaluru University, won a Silver Medal In 400m and a Gold Medal in 4X400m Relay; Karnataka State Senior Athletics Meet, Bengaluru 2019, he Won a Silver Medal in 400m; In 59 Senior Inter State Athletics Championship, Lucknow’ Won a Gold Medal in 4X100m Relay

Addressing the audience, guest of honour Laxmikant Beskoor said, “Rotary’s Young Achiever Awards acknowledge young people who have excelled in their fields while making meaningful contributions to the community. I want to congratulate the Rotary Club Mangalore North for celebrating these values.These six achievers selected by Rotary Club are an inspiration to us all. Today, we are recognising six youths who are re-energising the community in many ways, the backbone of our civil society. Today’s recipients are shining examples of that spirit. I offer them my warmest congratulations (More on his speech watch the video below)

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Guest Rev Dr Praveen Martis Sj said, “I am proud to say that two of the Young Achievers are from St Aloysius College, and as the College Principal it’s a honour for me to be here and present them the Young Achievers Awards. Each one of these six achievers have worked hard with determination, commitment and courage in their respective fields to earn the achievers awards. These six stars of today will surely be the future leaders of India, no doubt at all. (More on Fr Martis Sj speech watch the video below).

On the occasion Rotarians celebrating their birthdays and anniversaries were greeted, and the Weekly Bulletin “Rotanore ”edited by Rtn Ajith Rao was released by the Chief Guest. On behalf of the six achievers Miss Shraddha spoke about Women Empowerment and how women can bring a change if they have a will and power, and she said that she is proud to be a woman trying to bring a change in the society. The vote of thanks was delivered by Rtn Dr K E Prakash, the president elect 2022-23.