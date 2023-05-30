Today’s Grads,Tomorrow’s Teachers! 15th Graduation Day at St Aloysius Institute of Education

Today’s Grads, Tomorrow’s Teachers! 15th Graduation Day held at St Aloysius Institute of Education, Mangaluru held on Tuesday, 30 May 2023



Mangaluru: Quoting Steve Jobs-the Founder of Apple Inc, “Your work is going to fill a large part of your life, and the only way to be truly satisfied is to do what you believe is great work. And the only way to do great work is to love what you do. If you haven’t found it yet, keep looking. Don’t settle. As with all matters of the heart, you’ll know when you find it.”, now that these graduates of St Aloysius Institute of Education are all teachers, will go into the world and teach others what they have learnt. They will also move into rural areas and make a difference in villagers’ lives.

“Graduation is only a concept. In real life every day you graduate. Graduation is a process that goes on until the last day of your life. If you can grasp that, you’ll make a difference” said Arie Pencovici. A graduation ceremony is a pageant celebrating the transition from student to graduate and marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter in their life. These graduates of St Aloysius Institute of Education- Mangaluru, all dressed to thrill in their graduation gowns, and who were about to receive their certificates were all beaming with smiles and pride as they were ready to enter the hall for the big celebrations, amidst their teachers, parents and college-mates.

This is a DAY when graduates make their way onto the next chapter in their lives. It is also a day when they celebrate the accomplishment, new beginnings, and success. The day also reminds new graduates how valuable their education and accomplishments are. Graduation Day! It fills the heart with mixed feelings — fulfilment and sadness, anxiety and eagerness. It is a time to say goodbye to the comfortable and secure life within college walls and to get ready to march to the beat of the business world. The uncertainty of the future looms large over fresh graduates as they spread out their wings. Armed with diplomas and idealistic dreams, they charge ahead with enthusiasm. The fresh graduate needs oodles of advice and inspiration.

And now as these graduates emerge from the campus and look forward to serving the community, they will be of great asset to the students who are anticipating their dedicated and professional services. As it is said, “Optimism is the faith that leads to achievement. Nothing can be done without hope and confidence. An attitude of absoluteness is the basis for everything”. To become a potential star, the cloud needs to collapse and increase its density. But from all those pressures, their dazzling brilliance never fails to stand out and shine across unimaginable distances for myriads of years.

These graduates resemble that of a Star-who have now graduated with pride and dignity, but, full of gratefulness. However, this journey brought about many challenges, like decisions to be made and feelings to be nurtured. And today, these graduates celebrate their achievements, who have committed to and succeeded in completing one of the most challenging modes of studying-TEACHING! They have all brought immense joy to their Alma mater, and most of all, to their teachers and especially, their parents. Congratulations, Graduates!

The chief guest for the occasion was Dr Raju Krishna Chalannavar, the Registrar (Evaluation) Mangalore University, joined by Rev Fr. Praveen Martis SJ, the Director, St Aloysius Institute of Education, Dr Farita Viegas, the Principal, and Mrs Delna Lobo, the Vice Principal, and the Convenor of the programme, faculty, gracing the graduating batch of 2020-2022, amidst teachers, parents and friends. The Graduation Ceremony began with invoking God’s blessings through a prayer song by Rishel and the group, followed by a welcome dance.

The welcome address was delivered by Dr Farita Veigas- Principal, who at the end of her speech said, “Teaching is an art which involves the human mind and spirit! I wish all the graduating students a wonderful career as teachers with a vision to be men and women for and with others”- which was followed by the Graduation Day ceremony. The College Annual Report was done through an audio-video presentation. In the absence of the Rector of St Aloysius Institutions, Rev Dr Praveen Martis SJ who declared the Graduation Day open, also administered the oath, and all the graduates were handed over their graduation certificates by the Chief guest. A few toppers were also honoured on the occasion. Sr Eulalia Maria Lobo BS, the outgoing student president has not only an impressive academic achievement, but has also inspired her companions with her leadership and active participation in the betterment of our college community, and she delivered the Valedictorian address.

In his address to the audience, Rev Dr Praveen Martis Sj-the Director of St Aloysius Institute of Education said, “As graduates, you have made us proud. The Five Steps of the Learning Cycle-Prior Knowledge, Presenting new material, Challenge, Feedback, and Repetition.- and all of you who came here to seek knowledge have shown these learning qualities and succeeded. Now you are all transformed from a student’s life to a teacher’s life. You all had holistic growth, and you are transformed now. Have a dream and desire to be a dedicated and committed educator, and make a difference in the lives of your students.

“Love your profession as a teacher, and you need to dispel darkness and bring light into the world. Develop love towards your subject and students. Create a bond between you and your students and make a difference. And remember that St Aloysius Institute of Education is committed to the core values of Education and continues to form dedicated teachers who accompany our future generation of young minds”, added Fr Martis SJ. Later the college flag was handed over to the present student president Ms Preethi Pais by the outgoing student president, Sr Eulalia Maria Lobo BS. Thus this ceremony represented the seamless transition of leadership and the continuation of the college’s esteemed traditions.

The vote of thanks was proposed by Ms Preethi Pais, President of the Students’ Council, and the programme was meticulously and eloquently compered by Miss Venessa Pais and Sudheer Tony D’souza, both II yr B Ed students. Mrs. Delna Lobo, the Convenor of this event and Vice Principal of the College introduced the Chief Guest to the audience.

FOLLOWING IS THE MOTIVATIONAL and INSPIRING SPEECH DELIVERED BY THE CHIEF GUEST-Dr RAJU KRISHNA CHALANNAVAR (Registrar (Evaluation) Mangalore University

Let me begin by congratulating all of the graduating students who have worked so hard to reach this happy moment. This day will be remembered not only by the graduating students but also by their proud parents and other well-wishers, as well as by your professors and friends. This day will be indelibly written in your life’s memory book.



In many places around the world, this event is aptly called commencement-it signals the beginning of your journey into the real world, beyond classrooms and examinations. This is where you will commence the exciting process of transforming your dreams into reality while striving to make the world a better place. Your journey will take you into unknown territory and on unchartered paths. While you cannot prepare for every single thing, you should know that success is guaranteed in the long run if you hold to your values, and continually learn from experience. Life is eventually what you make of it.

On this journey, there are bound to be times of failure. Accept success and failures with equal ease. At the same time, always strive to be the best at what you do, and stay prepared to recognize an exciting opportunity when it comes along. A famous quote by Roman Philosopher Seneca says, “Luck is when preparation meets opportunity”… this cannot be more true. The message is loud and simple: no pain, no gain; and we should continue to challenge ourselves to achieve our best potential. You need to love what you do and you can achieve anything you set your goals on.

India is on a high slope of growth and respectability in the world. In many ways, we are passing through a critical phase in our country where the quality of higher education is of concern. The world today is looking at India with admiration and expectations that we will contribute to solving global issues plaguing mankind, such as clean energy, water remediation, clean environment and sustainable growth. This is certainly within our reach. Our research has to be comparable to the very best in the world, in all disciplines ranging from basic sciences, and engineering to humanities.

Given the present national academic scenario, the country needs institutions like St. Aloysius to empower the marginalized. Given the fact that the number of central universities or State universities will not multiply magically shortly, regional colleges will continue to be the key players in the decades to come. For the significant development of a nation, a catalyst is needed. Fossil fuel resources have changed the Middle East, cheap labour has changed China, and banking has served as an agent of change in the smaller European countries, similarly quality higher education, I believe, can catalyze in the Indian case. Indian intelligence can eventually transform Asia and the wider world. It is here that colleges like St. Aloysius Institute of Education are capable of playing a significant role.

Today, as you receive your qualifications, you will hold in your hands the key to the door to your future professional success. This is your achievement but you should always remember the sacrifices others have made to ensure that you stand here today. I wish you unlimited ambition and forecast great success to all of you. As you are moving from a protected environment to a challenging environment, with all its ups and downs, you have to learn and listen because the whole world is going to be learning and listening.

Your humility will be the key to your success. You will not only shape your future but also the destiny of the entire country. Do everything possible to expand the name and image of your mother institute as your life and career expand. You can do it and you surely will. I wish each one of you the very best in life. I would like to share a famous saying by the Respected Late A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, Former President of India, All birds find shelter during rain but an Eagle avoids rain by flying above the clouds. My dearest students set higher targets in life and soar above the clouds like an eagle.

I urge you to push the frontiers of knowledge and translate this knowledge for societal development. I am sure you will play an integral part in creating an environment that nurtures the spirit of innovation. Creativity should become a part of your DNA. The degree has given you a passport to a new life, new respect and prosperity for yourself, your family and your country. You are now in the driver’s seat. I wish you all the happiness in life. Please do remember that your happiness depends deeply on the happiness of everyone around you. Life need not be binary-one can be an excellent academician, scientist, technologist, social scientist as well as a good human being. May God bless you all.

