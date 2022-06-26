Today’s Grads,Tomorrow’s Teachers! 34 Graduate from St Aloysius Institute of Education

Today’s Grads, Tomorrow’s Teachers! 34 Educational Rock Stars Graduate from St Aloysius Institute Of Education, Mangaluru on ‘XIV Graduation Day’ held on Saturday, 25 June 2022

Mangaluru: Quoting Steve Jobs-the Founder of Apple Inc, “Your work is going to fill a large part of your life, and the only way to be truly satisfied is to do what you believe is great work. And the only way to do great work is to love what you do. If you haven’t found it yet, keep looking. Don’t settle. As with all matters of the heart, you’ll know when you find it.”, now that these 34 graduates of st Aloysius Institute of Education are all teachers, will go into the world and teach others what they have learnt. They will also move into rural areas and make a difference in villagers’ lives.

“Graduation is only a concept. In real life every day you graduate. Graduation is a process that goes on until the last day of your life. If you can grasp that, you’ll make a difference” had said Arie Pencovici. A graduation ceremony is a pageant celebrating the transition from student to graduate and marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter in their life. 34 graduates of St Aloysius Institute of Education-Mangalore, all dressed to thrill in their graduation gowns, and who were about to receive their certificates were all beaming with smiles and pride as they were ready to enter the hall for the big celebrations, amidst their teachers, parents and college-mates.

This is a DAY when graduates make their way on to the next chapter in their lives. It is also a day when they celebrate accomplishment, new beginnings, and success. The day also reminds new graduates how valuable their education and accomplishments are. Graduation Day! It fills the heart with mixed feelings — fulfillment and sadness, anxiety and eagerness. It is a time to say goodbye to the comfortable and secure life within college walls, and to get ready to march to the beat of the business world. The uncertainty of the future looms large over fresh graduates as they spread out their wings. Armed with diplomas and idealistic dreams, they charge ahead with enthusiasm. The fresh graduate needs oodles of advice and inspiration.

TOP SCORERS -Ms CAROL D’SOUZA (left) & Ms AVINA MADTHA

And now as these graduates emerge from the campus and look forward to serving the community, they will be of great asset to the students who are anticipating their dedicated and professional services. As it is said, “Optimism is the faith that leads to achievement. Nothing can be done without hope and confidence. An attitude of absoluteness is the basis for everything”. In order to become a potential star, the cloud needs to collapse and increase density. But from all those pressures, their dazzling brilliance never fails to stand out and shine across unimaginable distances for myriads of years.

These 34 graduates resemble that of a Star-who have now graduated with pride and dignity, but, full of gratefulness. However, this journey brought about many challenges, like decisions to be made and feelings to be nurtured. And today, these graduates celebrate their achievement, who have committed to and succeeded in completing one of the most challenging modes of studying-TEACHING! . They have all brought immense joy to their Alma mater, and most of all, to their teachers and especially, their parents. Congratulations, Graduates!

The Graduation Ceremony began with invoking God’s blessings through a prayer song followed by a welcome dance, The welcome address was delivered by Dr Farita Veigas- Principal, where at the end of her speech she said, “Teaching is an art which involves the human mind and spirit! I wish all the graduating students a wonderful career as teachers with a vision to be men and women for and with others”- which was followed by the Graduation Day ceremony. The College Annual Report was done through an audio-video presentation. St. Aloysius Institutions Rector Fr Melwin Pinto Sj administered the oath, along with Dr Farita Veigas, and all the graduates were handed over their graduation certificates. A few toppers were also honored on the occasion. Ms Elizabeth Sebastian, who has joined as a lecturer at St Aloysius PU College-Dept of Physics gave the Valedictorian address.

In his address to the audience Rev Dr Praveen Martsi Sj-the Director of St Aloysius Institute of Education said, “As graduates you have made us proud, including Ms Carol D’souza and Ms Avina Madtha, who emerged as Top Scorers. The Five-Steps of the Learning Cycle-Prior Knowledge, Presenting new material, Challenge, Feedback, and Repetition.- and all of you who came here to seek knowledge have shown these learning qualities, and succeeded. nNow you are all transformed from a student’s life to a teacher’s life. You all had a holistic growth, and you are transformed now. Have a dream and desire to be a dedicated and committed educator, and make a difference in the lives of your students.

“Love your profession as a teacher, and you need to dispel darkness and bring light into the world. Develop love towards your subject and students. Create a bond between you and your students and make a difference. And remember that St Aloysius Institute of education is committed to the core values of Education and continues to form dedicated teachers who accompany our future generation of young minds” added Fr Martis.

Following the introduction of the Chief Guest done by Ms Sarika Rodrigues -faculty in department of English, the Chief Guest Prof Vidya Shetty K- the Dean (Academics) NITK-Surathkal said, ” Graduation Day is a jubilant moment. It is an occasion to cherish valuable and joyous moments of academic life. Moreover Graduation Day invites shoulder responsibilities for a new reality. It is also a pride moment for the institution to relieve its students to take responsibilities independently in society. Compassion is important not only when dealing with the students but also colleagues and parents. Teaching can be very stressful, but teachers must have a deep passion to keep them going every day in learning. Teachers need a deep understanding of where their students are coming from, that is, their backgrounds, their struggles, and their abilities”. (MORE ON HER SPEECH CLICK ON THE VIDEO BELOW)

In his presidential address, Rector Fr Melwin Pinto Sj said, “I am happy to see you all step into a great profession as teachers, to serve the nation and world. Teacher education is a privilege, and it’s a profession for only those who deserve it. You need to develop dedication and commitment in your teaching job. Find strategies for a better teaching career. Go out in the world and be the best teachers you can be, and also be a role model to others and also your students. Wherever you go, be a spark, make yourself an example for others, mainly your students. Make sure your spark enlightens others. Be the bright spark and light the world with your service and dedication”.

“A good education is the greatest gift you can give yourself or to society. As Education facilitates knowledge, learning, skills and values to society it should not be neglected. The maximum potential to transform lives lies in the hands of an efficient teacher and that’s the reason why the teacher’s profession is considered the best profession above all. The very meaning of education is to bring out the best from within. The vision of the Institute is to form men and women for and with others. We would like our students to be future teachers who inspire hope and create a spirit of learning in their pupils”, added Rector.

.Fr Rector congratulated the graduates and said that they were provided a very congenial atmosphere by the college for them to bloom to their fullest potential. His advice to the graduates was to do their best for the nation by utilizing their capacities to the maximum and encourage more and more women to pursue higher education in the field of teaching. A farewell song was sung for the graduates by the II nd year students.Sr Eulalia Lobo BS delivered the vote of thanks, while the programme was meticulously compered by students Ms Flora Soans and Ralph Fernandes.

Mrs Delna Lobo-Vice Principal and Jerome D’souza-the Convener of the programme were also seated on the dais.

A LETTER from a B Ed GRADUATE……

Dear teachers, both aspiring and currently working,

Right from my childhood I felt a deep calling for becoming a teacher. The major influence to choose this vocational profession was my dearest MOTHER, who is retired from her 28 years of service by making a major difference to the lives of many young minds. Yes, she was a teacher ,rather a fabulous one. However, this story is about me.

Being someone who adores mentoring, after my Masters I started to search for a job, in the very profession of teaching. Some said ‘lack of experience’, some said ‘no vacancy’, while some others said ‘No B.Ed. I knew that I could never get away with a distance degree in B. Ed, considering my mother did her full time B.Ed. A two-year full-time course after all this toil and struggle for the past few years was a big commitment indeed. Yet, with a deep breath in, I said a “yes “to it. I knew I had the skill of teaching. I was thorough with my content yet, I needed that “degree” thus, I chose to do it.

Initially it was all about having a degree in hand but, the institution I got into made me fall in love with every day of B.Ed. The portals of St. Aloysius Institute of Education, made me realize why I needed B. Ed despite all I had. A full time B. Ed is not a course, it’s a period of formation that helps you unveil the how, why, what and when of the whole framework of Education. Thus, it cannot be optional; rather, it needs to be mandatory.

It’s not really about who you wish to teach, it’s rather about do you really wish to teach? A teacher makes a massive influence on a child. Thus, it’s vital that it be positive. B. Ed doesn’t teach you what to teach, it’s focus is on how and why you need to teach. It’s about catering to the needs of each & every life in the class. It’s about making realistic what you once thought couldn’t happen practically. It’s about making your student realize all the solutions to the many problems they face, irrespective of their age.

When you compromise on this very essential course of formation, what you choose to foresee is a child’s or an individual’s brighter tomorrow. Many of us are skilled enough to be able teachers yet, what a full time B. Ed would enhance in you is totally indisputable.

With due respect to all the teachers out there, “You are the biggest and the mightiest change makers in the life of your student, thus may you be the best they get’’.

AUTHOR

Ms ELIZABETH SEBASTIAN

Graduated from St Aloysius B. Ed College, Mangaluru.

Currently a lecturer in Physics at St Aloysius PU College, Mangaluru.