Today’s Special! Jeera Rice & Egg Curry at the ‘Police Mess’ set up for Curfew Days till 4 May

Mangaluru : Ever since Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar took charge, he has been very courteous and caring towards the health and physique of the police personnel, where at the beginning he took the initiative in organizing a month-long Fitness Workshop, a Cricket match, and then launched Covid check kiosks at the police station, for the safety of police staff when they deal with people coming to the stations with complaints. And now the Police Commissioner has taken the initiative of providing lunch to the police who work tirelessly during the Curfew days, day and night, until it ends on 4 May 2021. A ‘Police Mess’ was launched a couple of days ago.

Amidst the surge in Covid-19 cases and stricter restrictions imposed by the state government, an arrangement made to supply hot and nutritious meals to police personnel was therefore launched on Wednesday, on the premises of City Armed Reserve Police. The hot mid-day meal has come as a boon to all those bachelors hailing from North Karnataka and are discharging duties in Mangaluru. With the stricter rules, the police personnel cannot sit and have lunch in restaurants. Many police personnel depend on restaurants or other food outlets for their meals. Thus this facility was arranged. It is learnt that at present the expenses will be borne by the police commissioner office. Four to five separate counters are set up to serve food, to ensure that there is no crowding while serving the food. On Thursday, nearly 400 police personnel had lunch at the Mess.

Rajesh, a police constable speaking to Team Mangalorean said, “Last year during the lockdown and pandemic we faced a lot of problems in getting food . Many times we had to skip meals in the noon and cook food only after reaching home late. This canteen facility during this hectic time of curfew days work will help us a lot, and we are grateful to the police commissioner for providing this needed facility which will benefit us”. The delicious food is prepared by APC Abdul Kanwade, and APC Shakil Todalbaji, with help from a few home guards in the kitchen. The menu changes every day, like today (Friday) the menu was Jeera Rice, Egg Curry, Salad and Buttermilk. Even home made Kashaya is served to the police personnel.

Speaking on the occasion, Police Commissioner Shashi Kumar had said, “Police are also Corona Warriors who work on the front lines day and night. We have nearly 2,000 police personnel among which 1,300 belong to North Karnataka. Some are bachelors, some stay with families. While a few have gone back to their native place as a precautionary measure. There was a request raised to provide food for the women police officers and those who are bachelors given that they find it difficult to arrange for food during the Covid pandemic. Further hotels, during the curfew, will be allowed to only offer takeaway services. Considering this we have started a mess to provide lunch for the police staff.”

“If required we will also provide a dinner facility, but as of now, only lunch will be served. Home guards and a few of the police officers have voluntarily come forward to cook food and will continue the services until necessary. Food will be provided to over 250-300 staff every day from 11 am to 3 pm across four to five different serving counters to avoid crowding,” he said. Added to the mess, a KIOSK has also been set up at the premises of the police commissioner’s office as a preventive measure. Before an entry to the commissioner’s office, visitors details will be collected, checked and only then permission will be given to step inside. Visitors can visit the commissioner’s office between 1 pm and 2 pm . A kiosk with shamiyana is set up. Visitors will be screened for body temperature before allowing them inside. Drinking water facility has been provided, along with sanitizers, and those who need face masks, it will be provided free of cost.



