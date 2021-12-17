Toddler rescued from 80-ft deep borewell in MP after over 10 hrs of effort



Bhopal: After more than 10-hour long effort by police and the State Disaster Emergency Reserve Force (SDERF), a one-and-half-year-old girl was rescued from an 80-feet deep borewell in Madhya Pradesh on Friday.

The girl had fallen in the borewell at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday and was rescued at 1 a.m. on Friday.

“Rescue operation successful. Baby girl rescued safely from borewell and rushed to the hospital for medical treatment,” said a tweet from Chhatarpur District Collector.

The incident occurred at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday in Naugaon police station in Chhatarpur district, nearly 350 km away from Madhya Pradesh’s capital Bhopal. The girl was identified as Divyanshi.

Divyanshi had fallen into an 80-feet deep borewell, which was uncovered at a field where she had gone with her mother. As per police, the mother was busy working at the field and the girl was playing at some distance away. After few minuets, the mother noticed that Divyanshi was not there and the former started searching for her daughter. After few minutes of search, she heard some sound coming from a borewell located nearby.

Hearing the mother’s loud crying, people nearby rushed to the spot, but they were helpless to do anything to rescue the girl so they alerted the local police. The police rushed to the spot immediately and the rescue operation was started.

Police noticed that Divyanshi was stuck around 15-feet depth of the 80-feet deep borewell. However, she was alive and soon oxygen support was provided to her.

Meanwhile, the district administration was informed about the incident. Later, a SDERF team from Gwalior district also reached the spot and joined the rescue operation with technical equipments. The rescue team then inserted a CCTC camera to capture the movement of the girl and found that the girl was alive.

At same time, rescue team started digging a hole using a couple of JCB machines parallel to the borewell. Amid the rescue operation continued, the girl’s family members and locals gathered at the spot and continued to pray for her safety.

“The girl was crying till next few hours, but later she stopped. Fortunately, she was alive as her movement was live through CCTC, which kept encouraging rescue team to continue the operation,” a police official told IANS.