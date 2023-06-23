‘Together, We Can Tackle Drug Menace’- Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao during World Drug Day at FMCI

‘Together, We Can Tackle the Drug Menace’- State Minister of Health and Family Welfare and District Minister-in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao during Intl Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2023 at Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI) consisting of Father Muller Medical College; Father Muller College of Allied Sciences; Father Muller Homoeopathic College; Father Muller College of Nursing and School of Nursing; Father Muller College of Speech & Hearing; and Father Muller Nursing College-Thumbay, on Friday, 23 June 2023 held at Father Muller Convention Centre at 3.30 pm.

Mangaluru: With the 2023 Theme-“People first: stop stigma and discrimination, strengthen prevention”, the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, or World Drug Day, is marked on 26 June every year to strengthen action and cooperation in achieving a world free of drug abuse. And each year, individuals like yourself, entire communities, and various organizations all over the world join in to observe World Drug Day to help raise awareness of the major problem that illicit drugs pose to society.

The menace of drug addiction has spread fast among the youth of India, including the Education Hub- Mangaluru. Today being the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, we need to pledge that we will- Raise awareness about the negative impact of stigma and discrimination on people who use drugs and their families; Raise awareness about the AIDS and hepatitis epidemics among people who use drugs and expand and strengthen HIV and hepatitis prevention programmes; Promote evidence-based, voluntary services for all people who use drugs; Educate about drug use disorders, available treatments and the importance of early intervention and support.; Combat stigma and discrimination by promoting language and attitudes that are respectful and non-judgmental; Empower young people and communities to prevent drug use and addiction”- and with this pledge, we need to keep ourselves, our family and our loved ones away from drugs and enjoy a hale and hearty life.

As the World celebrated this DAY, locally the International Day Against Drug Abuse was observed at Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI) consisting of Father Muller Medical College; Father Muller College of Allied Sciences; Father Muller Homoeopathic College; Father Muller College of Nursing and School of Nursing; Father Muller College of Speech & Hearing; and Father Muller Nursing College-Thumbay, on Friday, 23 June 2023 held at Father Muller Convention Centre at 3.30 pm.

The dignitaries for the occasion are Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, Dakshina Kannada DC Mullai Muhilan, Harish Kumar – MLC & President of DK District congress committee, Ivan D’Souza – Ex MLC, Fr Richard Coelho-Director, FMCI, among others. Following the Naada Geethe, the welcome address was delivered by Fr Richard Coelho-Director, FMCI, where he described the 143 years of service of Father Muller Institutions towards the suffering humanity.

It was time to honour the guests with a bouquet as a token of respect and love- Dr Antony Sylvan D’Souza, Dean of FMMC to presented a bouquet to Dinesh Gundu Rao; Dr Hilda D’Souza, Principal of Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences to Mullai Muhilan, Sr Jacintha D’Souza, Principal of Father Muller College of Nursing Harish Kumar; Dr Ramesh Bhat, Vice Dean of FMMC to Ivan D’Souza, among others.

Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, the son of former Chief Minister of Karnataka Late R Gundu Rao, is an electronics and telecommunication engineer by qualification, and currently is the health and family welfare minister; Formerly a minister of food and civil supplies & consumer affairs; and Former president of KPCC. Addressing the audience Dinesh Gundu Rao said, ” The findings indicate that despite strict drug control laws and a multitude of agencies working toward drug supply control throughout India, a wide variety of controlled drugs are still being used. Drug availability in educational institutions and their vicinity is a problem and finally, they become peddlers. It is an alarming situation”

” Addiction is increasing and that is also because of the easy availability of drugs and the consequence of this falls directly on society, neighbourhoods and families, Opioid misuse could become a major public health challenge in many states. Sad to note that nearly 70% of youth in India, including Mangaluru/Dakshina Kannada are struggling with drug abuse. Even jail inmates have been arrested for illegal possession of drugs under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The police are doing their best to curb the drug menace, however, they only can’t control and stop drug abuse. Public cooperation is also needed. If you see anyone dealing or consuming drugs, report it to the law enforcement authorities or higher authorities in an institution or family members or adults” added Dinesh Gundu Rao.

Praising the Catholic Community and missionaries, Rao said, ” WE need to be grateful to the Christian missionaries who have contributed a lot to the society in the field of education and medical field. Many other religions have followed in their footsteps in starting their institutions and hospitals. We need to compliment the management of Father Muller Charitable Institutions for their service towards the suffering of humanity for the last 143 years. No doubt, this institution is considered one of the best institutions in the medical line, serving with their motto ‘Heal & Comfort’.

Guest of Honour Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan administered the pledge of today to the audience, following which the honourable minister was symbolically felicitated as a mark of respect and love from FMCI. Dignitaries on the dais, along with Administrator FMMC Fr Ajith Menezes, who is the Chief Architect of Today’s programme. Dr Hareesh Gowda, Professor and Head of Forensic Medicine proposed the vote of thanks, and the programme was eloquently and meticulously compared by Dr Shivashankara A R, the professor in Biochemistry at Father Muller Medical College.

The formal programme was followed by a cultural programme- a singing performance by Professional singer Jason Lobo, who will be joining FMCI as an MHA student this year. Accompanying the singers on the keyboard was Wilton Fernandes, faculty of Father Muller College of Speech and Hearing; Ms Clarita Lobo, MSc Nursing student rocked the stage with her Bollywood hit; Duo Leon Lobo and Shubhan Shetty, third-year MBBS student. sang a mesmerizing number; Ms Reeshal Pinto, a student of Speech and Hearing College was the next entertainer; To depict the menace of drug abuse, the staff of FMMCH presented a skit with dance; among many other performances.

