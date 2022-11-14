‘Toll Collection at Suratkal Stopped, Victory for People of Coastal Districts’ – Dinesh Ulepadi

Mangaluru: “Toll Collection at Suratkal has been stopped. This is the Victory for the people of Coastal Districts”, said the legal advisor of Tollgate Virodhi Horata Samithi Dinesh Ulepadi on November 14.

MP Nalin Kumar tweeted on November 14, that the toll collection at Suratkal has been stopped after an indefinite day and night dharna by the members of Tollgate Virodhi Horata Samithi demanding the NHAI to vacate the toll gate.

In his Twitter message, MP Nalin Kumar tweeted, “I would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union minister Nitin Gadkari for responding to the request to close the toll gate in Suratkal. Minister Nitin Gadkari had already assured of closing the tollgate in Suaratkal but today the technical aspect has been implemented”.

Speaking to mangalorean.com legal advisor of Tollgate Virodhi Horata Samithi Dinesh Ulepadi said, “This is the victory of the people of Dakshina Kannada. People from all walks of life joined the agitation and protested against the tollgate. This is not the effort of MP Nalin Kumar Kateel but the unity of the coastal people who have dedicated their time and participated in the indefinite dharna at Suratkal. I would like to thank all the people who have supported me till the end”.