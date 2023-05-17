Took over the reins in 2020 when no one was ready for the job, Shivakumar tells Kharge

New Delhi: Karnataka Congress chief D.K. Shivakumar, who is vying for the CM’s post, told party President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday that he took over the reins of the party in 2020 when no one was ready for the job, sources said.

During their meeting, Shivakumar, it is also learnt, told Kharge that if he himself becomes the Karnataka Chief Minister, then he would not have any opposition to it and will support him fully.

According to party sources, Shivakumar, who met Kharge for around 45 minutes, stressed that he took over the job as Congress chief in Karnataka when no one was ready to accept it, and he he delivered as per the expectation of the party leadership in the state.

The source further said that Shivakumar also said that when the party lost in 2018 under Siddaramaiah, he didn’t oppose him.

It is further learnt that Shivakumar also pitched his candidature for the top post in the state but told Kharge if he is not given it, he will like to continue working as a MLA.

Shivakumar had arrived in the national capital on Tuesday afternoon. He had cancelled his trip to Delhi on Monday due to stomach infection.

Meanwhile, soon after Shivakumar left Kharge’s residence, Siddaramaiah arrived there.

Party sources said that, however, no confirmation for the Chief Ministerial post has been given to Shivakumar by Kharge.

The source also said that announcement on new Chief Minister will be done on Wednesday in Bengaluru.

Meeting of both the leaders with Kharge comes hours after Rahul Gandhi, party General Secretary, Organisation, K.C. Venugopal and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala held a long discussion with the party chief to decide on the new Karnataka Chief Minister. The meeting of the senior Congress leaders lasted for over one and half hours.

On Monday night, party sources had said that the Congress chief will decide on the next CM after discussing the result of the secret ballot voting with UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former party chief Rahul Gandhi. Sonia Gandhi is currently in Shimla.

All the three observers for Karnataka had submitted their report to Kharge on Monday and the meeting of the party leaders lasted for over 5 hours.

Sources said that despite Siddaramaiah getting the majority, Shivakumar is not willing to budge. He is claiming that he had delivered the victory to the party and hence deserved the Chief Minister’s post.

