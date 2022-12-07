Top Cop briefs about ‘Moral Policing’ where Parents & Hindu Activists Barged into Jewelry Store

Mangaluru: Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar during a press meet held at Police Commissionerate Conference Hall said, “Suspecting their daughter of being in a romantic relationship with her male colleague belonging to another religion, parents, along with members of Hindu outfits, on Tuesday barged into a jewellery store, resulting in a clash between the employees and the former group. Mangaluru East police have registered cases in connection with the incident being perceived as ‘moral policing. The girl was from Koppa, and the boy, a resident of BC Road, had been working at the jewellery store ‘Sulthan Gold’ near Bendoorwell, Mangaluru for a month and a half. The girl’s parents were reportedly informed that their daughter was allegedly moving around with the boy”.

” This prompted the parents of the girl and members of Hindu outfits to visit the store. On the one hand, while the girl’s mother has complained about the boy, the owner of the jewellery store has filed a complaint against those who created a ruckus at his shop, and on a charge of trespassing. The boy, meanwhile, is expected to file a complaint alleging abuse, and assault by the members of the group that barged into the store. The family members of the girl had arrived at the scene and confronted the boy. It is learnt that the mother of the girl had also slapped the boy in the jewellery store. Police personnel are involved in registering a case in connection with the incident, and already three cases have been filed in this regard” added N Shashi Kumar.