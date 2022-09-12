Top Cop Enthralls Audience with his Incredible Singing at ‘Sadabahaar Bollywood’ Live Concert

Top Cop aka Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar Enthralls Audience with his Incredible Singing at ‘Sadabahaar Bollywood’ Retro- live Concert at Town Hall, Mangaluru

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar is a fun-loving, jolly, and easy-going guy, and mixes with all types of people, including the police personnel. He is Friendly, Approachable, Courteous, and an Easy-Going Person. It should be noted that ever since N Shashi Kumar took over the charge as Police Commissioner on 1 January 2021 he has come up with quite a few initiatives starting with a month-long fitness workshop for the police personnel to keep them trim, fit and healthy, both men and women, then he had organized a cricket match to keep the police involved in sporting activities.

Apart from other fun activities he had initiated, N Shashi Kumar who loves to sing had also organized a programme, encouraging a bunch of police personnel to come forward and unleash their hidden singing talents in a singing online show/live performance named “Gana Sudhe”, which was promoted live on Arvind Vivek’s Facebook page, and the performance was held in the studio of St Aloysius College Sarang 108.7 FM. And among the bevvy of singers on this Show, was police commissioner Shashi Kumar who had beautifully rendered the Kannada song “Geethanjali” by C B Shankar, and also a Hindi song from the 1971 movie ‘Anand’- this showed that apart from being the Top Cop, Shashi Kumar is also a great SINGER.

It should be also noted that for the first time, the police commissioner made his stage appearance, when he sang a devotional song and entertained the crowd during the Brahmakalashotsava celebration of the Mahalingeshwara temple at Pandeshwar on 9 January 2021. And apart from all the fun things he loves to do, under his able leadership and guidance the Law and Order in Mangaluru City was effectively handled during the difficult time of the COVID-19 crisis. So, not just handling his duties to the best of his abilities, he also engages himself in cocurricular activities, including SINGING.

He was a star attraction at the ‘Sadabahaar Bollywood’ retro-live orchestra at Town Hall, Mangaluru on Sunday 11 September, organized by Pancham Entertainers, Raag Rang Events (R), where he sang a couple of songs which enthralled the audience, many demanding encores. Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar who graced the musical concert as a special invitee from Mohammed Iqbal, one of the members of Pancham Entertainers, surprised the crowd with his rendition of popular Kannada songs.

Speaking on the occasion police commissioner said, “There is no other city other than Mangaluru that I have been, where I have noticed that during the 365 days of the year there are always events, from cultural, dance, music, art, etc- and when I get a chance to patronize such events I come forward and unleash my hidden talents, just like this evening. It is a very good musical programme where singers have come forward to sing songs by Lata Mangeshkar, Jesudas, Mohammed Rafi, Kishore Kumar and Mukesh, among others. People should encourage such events when organized here in Mangaluru”.

The five members of PANCHAM Entertainers are – President Jagadish Shetty-the Corporator Boloor ward; Er Mohammed Iqbal; Khalid Akthar; Ravindra Prabhu and Fayaz Kandak. The programme was inaugurated by Music director Pappan Calicut, Retired forest officer Khalid Akhtar, president of Karvali Sangeetha Okkuta Ramesh Saliayan, corporator Abdul Lateef, and five members of Pancham Entertainers, among others.

Drummer and musician K K Naushad was honoured on the occasion by Pancham Entertainers, Raag Rang Events (R). The felicitation was done by Mohammed Dilshad from City Gold; Sadashivdas founder president of KSKO; President of KSKO Ramesh Salian; Corporator Abdul Lathif; Entrepreneur Nithin Kumar; Jagadish Shetty, along with PANCHAM group Newly elected MCC Mayor Jayanada Anchan also graced the occasion.

The programme was eloquently compered by Narasimha Prabhu and Chethan Shetty.

