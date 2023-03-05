Top Cop Felicitates Kasargod Cops for Nabbing the Accused in Jewelry Shop Staff Murder

Top Cop aka Police Commissioner Kuldip Kumar Jain Felicitates Kasargod Cops for Nabbing the Accused in Jewelry Shop Staff Raghavendra Acharya Murder, which took place on 3 February 2023 on Balmatta Road, Mangaluru.

Mangaluru: Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar Jain felicitated Kasargod police for their efforts in nabbing the suspect in the murder of a jewellery shop employee in Mangaluru North police limits which had taken place on 3 February 2023. During the felicitation ceremony held at Police Commissioner Conference Hall on 4 March, Kasargod police personnel Rajesh Kattamballi and Nijin Kumar, along with DySP PK Sudhakaran, were honoured by the police Commissioner on behalf of the Mangaluru Police Commissionerate.

and awarded with appreciation letters, and he also announced a cash reward of Rs 25,000 to the Mangaluru city police team which solved the murder case.

Recalling the incident which took place on 3 February 2023, one Raghavendra Acharya, an employee at a jewellery shop by the name ‘Mangalore jewellers’ was murdered by an unknown person. The owner of the shop informed the police that some of the items from the shop are missing. The suspect was seen on the CCTV camera of the nearby shop.

Multiple teams were made to check CCTV footage, analyse the tower dump data and check various lodges and hotels, also to check on suspects with the same modus operandi. The Suspect’s movement was traced to Kasargod with the help of CCTV camera footage. CCTV camera footage of the suspect was widely published throughout Karnataka and Kerala.

On 2 March 2023, a tip-off information regarding the suspect and in a joint operation with Kasargod district police, the suspect was secured in Kasargod. After detailed enquiry until late at night, the suspect confessed to the crime. The accused has murdered with intention of robbery. He had gone back to his native place Kozhikode and was absconding since then. On 2 March he came to Kasargod with the same intention as he was found to be wearing multiple layers of clothes when secured.

The accused is identified as Shifas, aged 30, residing in Chemancheri, Pookad, Kozhikode. Earlier he was working in Dubai from 2014 to 2019. He had joined for a BE diploma in mechanical engineering course in a Mangaluru College but left midway after 2 years. His two brothers are in Dubai, while he stays in Calicut with his father, mother, wife and daughter.

After the felicitation, City police commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain briefing the media said “The city police have sought details from the police of neighbouring states if any crime resembling the jewellery staff murder case was reported in their jurisdiction. Police probing the murder case, and following the arrest of accused Shifas,30, has received information that he has travelled to Tamil Nadu and Goa. The accused was wearing three to four layers of clothes when he was apprehended by the police in Kasaragod. He intended to discard the clothes if any blood stain was noticed, after committing the crime. He would closely watch jewellery shops where there was only one staff member present, to commit the crime. Shifaz’s phone records revealed his movement in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu borders and even Goa”.

“Mangalore Jewelleries’ Raghavendra Acharya murder accused Shifas frequented border areas of neighbouring States, perhaps to escape easily after committing any crime. However, as of now, the police did not find any previous cases against him. His information was now shared with counterparts in the neighbouring States and the Mangaluru police are awaiting their response. Sustained efforts by eight teams and coordination with police from neighbouring States helped to crack the case. The Kasaragod police gave vital information about the Shifas’ movement with the help of pictures of the accused shared with them. When he was secured on Thursday by the Kasaragod police, he was wearing three layers of clothes and had a backpack containing pepper spray” added the Police Commissioner.

He further said, ” In the Acharya murder too, he had allegedly discarded the first layer of clothing after committing the offence to eliminate any evidence of bloodstains etc. He had decamped with some gold-plated ornaments after allegedly stabbing Acharya before fleeing the shop in a huff as the owner was entering on February 3, Mr Jain added.

I urge jewellery shops to maintain CCTV cameras, and check the background of the staff, before appointing them. Further, the shops should have at least two to three staff for safety purposes, The police will strengthen the system to boost public confidence. The beat system involves police personnel being in charge of each of the 40-50 beats at every police station and regular touch with residents. I would also go on the beat rounds along with other senior officials, since about a week, efforts were being made in this direction”.

Deputy Commissioners of Police Anshu Kumar and B.P. Dinesh Kumar and other senior officials were present.

ALSO READ RELATED REPORTS :

Raghavendra Acharya Murder Accused Arrested in Kerala

Staff of Mangalore Jewellers Stabbed to death at Hampankatta

Police Need Help to Trace Accused in Raghavendra Achar Murder Case

Like this: Like Loading...