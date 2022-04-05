Top Cop Felicitates Policemen Who Prepared Dossier & those Who Won CM’s Medals

Top Cop Felicitates Policemen who prepared Dossier on two criminals, Akash Bhavan Sharan and Pinky Nawaz, both accused in several criminal cases & also those who won Chief Minister’s Medals

Mangaluru: As a kind gesture towards his police team, Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar felicitated Deputy Commissioners of Police Hariram Shankar and B.P. Dinesh Kumar and other police personnel who prepared a dossier on Akash Bhavan Sharan and Pinky Nawaz, both accused in several criminal cases.

The Home Department recently confirmed the order detaining the two for a year under The Karnataka Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Bootleggers, Drug-Offenders, Gamblers, Goondas, Immoral Traffic Offenders and Slum-Grabbers (Goonda) Act. Rohidas alias Akash Bhavan Sharan, 37, and his associates have been involved in a total of 30 criminal cases, including 19 in the city, since 2008. This includes cases of murder, attempt to murder, rape and robbery. Sharan was detained under the Goonda Act for six months in 2016. He is now lodged in Vijayapura Central Prison

Mohammed Nawaz alias Pinky Nawaz, 27, and his associates have been involved in 20 criminal cases, including murder and attempt to murder, since 2015. He is the prime accused in the murder of BJP activist Deepak Rao in Surathkal in 2018. He is lodged in Bengaluru Central Prison. A three-member committee of High Court Judges upheld the detention order passed by Kumar, who felt the need to detain the two as they are capable of erasing evidence related to their case and continuing their anti-social activity. The Home Department confirmed the detention order against the two in February 2022.

“Lots of effort was involved in the preparation of the dossier and presenting it before the High Court judges. With the successful detention of the two, we have prevented a few crimes that could have created communal unrest”, said police commissioner. Earlier, Director-General and Inspector-General of Police Praveen Sood had announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh to police personnel. The other officers involved in preparation of the dossier were Assistant Commissioners of Police Mahesh Kumar and Ravish Naik, and inspectors Raghava Padil and K. Chandrappa. A few personnel from Surathkal and Kavoor police stations were also involved in the task.

The top cop also felicitated Chief Minister’s medal winners Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) M.A. Nataraj, Police Sub Inspector T.R. Pradeep, Woman Sub Inspectors K. Vanajakshi and Shubha, Assistant Sub Inspector Kushal Maniyani and Civil Head Constable K. Issac.