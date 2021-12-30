Top Cop had a Joyful & Memorable Time with Special Children at 12th Anniversary Bash of ‘Riya Foundation’

Top Cop aka Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar had a Joyful & Memorable Time with Special Children at 12th Anniversary Bash of ‘Riya Foundation’ , and also the 21st Birthday of Miss Riya Kallur, the daughter of Ms Keerthana kumar-the Founder of Riya Foundation, which is located at Riya Hope Farm, Kotimura Road, Kulshekar, Mangaluru,

Mangaluru: Riya Foundation is a lifetime care home to persons with varied disabilities (Autism, Mental Retardation, Cerebral Palsy, ADHD, Down syndrome and Multiple Disabilities). Their centre ‘Riya Hope Farm’ is a therapeutic residential unit for young people, ages one to adult. It is a lifetime care unit. At this facility, they provide the wards with clean accommodation; hygienic home-cooked nutritious food, Training and education through qualified trainers and round the clock caretakers and staff to attend to their medical needs in a timely manner. They also provide them with life skills training, therapeutic care (Speech, Yoga, Massage, Occupational, Physiotherapy, and Behavior Modification Therapy) and adequate social exposure through field trips, events and social interactions to help them live a better life.

At Riya, they provide an integrated living environment for persons with disabilities and help normalize their lives by providing comprehensive care, and also enable them to live as independently as possible and become productive members of the society. While seeking financial support from well-wishers, Riya also participates in various events, like Bazar where they sell their homemade products, thereby earning revenue. Registered and established in the year 2010, Riya Foundation was started by Ms Keerthana Kumar (Founder) and Ashley Fernandes (Co-Founder) with an intention of understanding and keeping in mind the hurdles of People with special needs and their parents. Their goal was to provide greater independence for people across all ages with disabilities.

And now 12 years later, it was a joyous moment to celebrate the “12th Birthday” of Riya Foundation, and also the 21st Birthday of Miss Riya Kallur, the daughter of Ms Keerthana- and the Double Occasion was celebrated on Wednesday, 29 December 2021 at Kalaangan Shakthinagar, Mangaluru from 6 pm onwards. The chief guest for the joyous occasion was N Shashi Kumar-the Police Commissioner of Mangaluru; joined by guests of honor- Ms Poornima Bhat-the Founder of Arivu Trust, an NGO established by the parents of a child with disability located in Mangaluru; and Rajshekar Bhat- the Deputy General Manager at BASF, Mumbai, who is a proud father of special girl child.

The celebration began with the beating of Chende by the Sri Sai Team of Ashoknagar, Mangaluru who marched from the entrance gate of Kalaagan to the stage followed by the Special Children of Riya Foundation- and the team entertained the audience with their unique Flash-Mob performance. Following a prayer to invoke God’s blessings by Riya Foundation staff, Miss Anusha Bhat and her mother Ms Shamala Bhat (daughter and wife respectively of Rajshekar Bhat) gave an awesome dance performance which received a loud applause from the audience. There was yet another superb dance performance by Prateek Bhat, the son of Ms Poornima Bhat, which also received loud applause.

In his address, guest of honour of the occasion, Rajshekar Bhat said, “I am the father of a DIVYANG girl, 27 years old and who was an old student at RIYA learning centre. As a Chemical engineer with an executive masters in Business Administration, I have more than 3 1/2 decades of working experience in multinational companies, and has involved myself on social front associated with SAKSHMA as district committee member and with SEVA Bharathi Mangaluru, both NGO’s having concern towards differently-abled persons. Both these organizations are working for the overall upliftment of DIVYANG society”.

“To be happy only way is to understand the reality of life and respect the reality. Always bring the child in oneself for happiness. Or live for others to be happy. For any difficulty in life worry is not the solution, brainstorming is the way out. I always take inspiration from exceptional people like blade runner and motivational speaker Smt Shalini Saraswati, Ms Arunima Sinha who conquered Mt Everest on artificial legs, Param Vir Chakra Grenadier Yogendra Singh Yadav- Kargil war hero. Be positive, accept the reality and live for others” added Bhat. .

Ms Poornima Bhat, a special mother and guest of honor said, ” Myself and husband run a therapy center for children called Arivu Trust. Having a Special child should not be taken as a tragedy or end of life. 30 years ago I had taken it as a tragedy. From the ashes we were able to raise like a phoenix due to my God Prateek. I understood that he is as much fun as any child but requires a little more understanding, a little effort from my side. It was a discover and beginning of personal growth. When I started looking at things positively and started loving him unconditionally, God sent nice people to help. These people helped me Complete MS in USA. Life is like a puzzle. Accept them. Change yourself and learn. Knowledge is power. Learn and understand your child”s problems, positives and triggers. Improve your skills. Share your knowledge to society. You will meet others like you and this will give you strength. Congratulations to Keerthana and Ashley on completing 12 years of running Riya Foundation”.

In his motivational and emotional speech, narrating about his brother who also became a differently-abled person after a fall, Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, “It feels great to be among all these special people here, and I feel blessed to be amidst them. Taking care of one special child or an adult is a tough job, so we need to compliment Ms Keerthana Kumar and Ashley Fernandes for taking good care of the special children at Riya Foundation. I would like to stress on the siblings in a family to take good care of special people in their homes, which is lacking in the present world. These differently-abled persons need attention and love, and they will be happy that you did, and you will be blessed. We need to treat these special folks equally like the rest of us, with no discrimination. We are all equal under God”.

The celebration also saw dance performances by Riya Hope Farm team, followed by Folk Dance by professional artists, and mesmerizing Magic Show by Kudroli Ganesh. The cake cutting to celebrate Miss Riya’s 21st Birthday saw lots of fun and happiness, and the Miss Riya was all excited to be amidst the Police Commissioner, who pampered her and showed his love and respect. Staff of Riya Foundation were recognized with mementos for their dedication and commitment to the special children. The celebration ended with Sky Lamp Lighting, which thrilled the crowd. The vote of thanks was proposed by Ms Precilla Rodrigues, a staff at Riya, and the programme was meticulously compered by Chethan Shetty, a pro-MC.

In conclusion, We need to appreciate the service done by Ms Keerthana Kumar along with her co-founder Ashley Fernandes taking good care of 27 Differently-abled children at Riya Foundation. Originally from Coorg, Ms Keerthana had relocated to Mangaluru to pursue her graduation and a course in special education and there on moved to Bengaluru. She is a mother of a special child (MR & Autistic) and a sister to a down syndrome and had lived and worked in Benagaluru for five years in a corporate and spent three years working as a teacher while in her spare time volunteering at a special school too. After many visits, Keerthana decided to relocate permanently to Mangaluru in order to pursue her true calling in working for children with special needs.

Being a parent she relates to the challenges faced by a parent and the child. Riya foundation is her brain child and is named after her daughter with an intention to provide the same love and care that’s given to her own. And Ashley Fernandes, who worked at reputed companies in India, also showing love and care towards the Special Folks in the society, had quit his well-paid jobs and decided to join as a Co-Founder of Riya Foundation. Kudos to Ms Keerthana and Ashley for keeping up the good work they are entrusted with- and may God bless them both!