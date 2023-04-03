Top Cop makes a Surprise Visit to Dist Prison-Holds Route March as Part of Pre-Poll Exercise

Mangaluru: As part of the vigil for the Assembly elections, the Mangaluru city police searched the barracks of Mangaluru District Prison. More than 200 city police personnel led by Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain came to the prison. They searched the barracks to find whether the inmates possessed mobile phones, drugs or any other suspicious articles.

The search started at 7 am and went on till around 1 p.m. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Anshu Kumar and other officers also took part in it. Police Commissioner Jain said it was a routine search activity, which is part of the exercise done to ensure peaceful conduct of elections. “This is also to get some hold over activities in the prison and send a strong message,” Jain said.

“We found beedis and cigarettes. Since a large number of personnel were pressed into action, the inspection was completed within 90 minutes. The cigarettes could have been supplied during the visit of relatives and family members. Such raids will be conducted regularly in the future to ensure that no illegal activities take place inside the prison, he added. “The State Industrial Security force is guarding the prison. The jail authorities are carrying out thorough body checking. I also discussed this with the jail superintendent. The police seized a few packets of tobacco and cigarettes, he added.

Ahead Of Polls, City Cops Take Out Route March under the leadership of Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain

Given forthcoming elections in the State, the City Police led by Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain took out a Route March, to instil confidence among the people. In continuation of activity to show the presence of police, the city police on Sunday held a route march from Hampankatta to Light House Hill Road. On Saturday, route marches were held from Abakka Circle to Melangady in Ullal police station limits and from Shamsuddin Circle and Ganeshpura Junction in Surathkal police station limits. On Friday, the city police searched the houses of 60 persons involved in serious criminal cases and interrogated them. DCPs, ACPs and other Police personnel took part in the Route March.

City Police Commissioner Kuldeep Jain said, “To ensure no untoward incidents are reported during the elections and send a message to the people that we are with them, it was decided to take out Route Marches at sensitive and hyper-sensitive areas in the city. The Route March will be extended across the city in the coming days. We have already conducted raids at Rowdy sheeters homes and those found indulging in criminal activities have been warned of externment. Also, there are proposals to extern some,” added.

