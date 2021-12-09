Top Cop Names His Newborn Pet Calf as ‘APPU’ after Late Puneeth Kumar

Top Cop Names His Newborn Pet Calf as ‘APPU’ after Kannada Actor Late Puneeth Kumar

Mangaluru: City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar has named a calf, born about four days ago at his residence, “APPU”. It is learnt that the commissioner and his family were ardent fans of the actor and admired his simplicity.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean Police Commissioner “When the male calf was born and we were discussing the name, my mother suggested we call him Appu, which was Late Puneeth Kumar’s nickname. We have been ardent fans of the star. Despite belonging to the Raj Kumar family, he has always been down to earth and the manner the family conducts themselves with humility has been my inspiration. I had met Puneeth on a couple of occasions and was amazed by the kind of respect he extends to every person — be it an officer or an ordinary fan. He has taught us to remain humble and he did films that a family can watch together”.

At his residence in Pandeshwar, Mangaluru Police Commissioner also rears a Jersey breed — a cow and a calf — and a Malnad gidda cow and calf. He said “To take care of the cattle, we have appointed a local person. But whenever we find time, we look after the cattle ourselves. My family — mother and sister — also clean and take care of the animals. We were deeply pained with the sudden death of Appu. It was like losing a family member. In case we had a newborn in our family, we would have probably named him Puneeth. But since we have a calf (of the Malnad Gidda) who will remain with us, we decided to name him Appu,” he said.

It should be noted that soon after the actor’s demise on October 29, the commissioner had demanded the Padma Shri for Puneeth Rajkumar on Twitter.