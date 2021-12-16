Top Cop Pardons & Gives New Life to 1256 Reformed Persons from Rowdy-Sheeter List at ‘Parivarthana Sabhe’

Top Cop N Shashi Kumar Pardons & Gives New Life to 1256 Changed/Reformed Persons from Rowdy-Sheeter List at ‘Parivarthana Sabhe’ held on 16 December at T V Raman Pai Hall, Mangaluru-this happens to be yet another UNIQUE and INITIATIVE programme undertaken by the Police Commissioner after he took charge

Mangaluru: It should be noted that ever since N Shashi Kumar took over the charge as Police Commissioner he has come up with quite a few initiatives starting with a month-long fitness workshop for the police personnel to keep them trim, fit and healthy, both men and women, then he had organized a cricket match to keep the police involved in sporting activities. And later, alarmed over a number of people and also police personnel getting infected by coronavirus on duty, Police Commissioner Shashi Kumar had directed that kiosks be set up outside all police stations for people who come there to file complaints, passport ID verification, etc. Followed by that he took the initiative in providing free lunch and dinner to the frontline workers aka police who toiled hard combating the Covid-19 pandemic.

Police commissioner N Shashi Kumar who loves to sing also came up with yet another initiative of his, encouraging a bunch of police personnel to come forward and unleash their hidden singing talents in a singing online show/live performance named “Gana Sudhe”, which was promoted live on Arvind Vivek’s Facebook page, and the performance was held in the studio of St Aloysius College Sarang 108.7 FM. Apart from being the Top Cop, Shashi Kumar is also a Great athlete, Cricketer, Swimmer, and also a great SINGER. It should be also noted that the first time, police commissioner made his stage appearance was when he sang a devotional song and entertained the crowd during the Brahmakalashotsava celebration of the Mahalingeshwara temple at Pandeshwar on 9 January 2021. And apart from all the fun things he loves to do, under his able leadership and guidance the Law and Order in Mangaluru City was effectively handled during the difficult time of the COVID-19 crisis.

His social concern can be seen in the different activities like creating awareness for crime prevention, road safety, and prevention of sexual harassment of children are noteworthy. He is a truly inspirational figure to the youth of the city through his various social awareness initiatives. And now he has initiated a unique programme named ‘Parivarthana Sabhe’, which was aimed to give a second chance and a new life to those whose names are on rowdy-sheeters history sheets, by deleting their names following a thorough sleuth into their background and also by looking into their behaviour/conduct, thereby giving them a second chance, and make them lead a better life in the society.

The programme was held on Thursday, 16 December 2021 at 11:30 am at the T V Raman Pai Hall, Mangaluru, and present in the audience were about 300 reformed men among the 1,256 names which were revoked from the rowdy sheeters list under the Mangaluru police commissionerate limits. The guest of honours for the programme were Businessman Dr A J Shetty; Fr Rudolph Ravi D’Sa, the Administrator of Father Muller Medical College Hospital, Mangaluru; and Dr Habeeb Rehman, the Chairman and Medical Director, Unity Hospital, Mangaluru.

In his welcome address, Police commissioner N Shashi Kumar, said, “Out of 3,263 names in the rowdy sheeters list under Mangaluru city police commissionerate, after scrutinizing by thorough background checks etc, we selected 663 whose cases of rowdies are closed, 80 elderly rowdies and 513 who didn’t involve in crimes or other illegal activities, with a total of 1,256 rowdies, and their names are now been revoked from rowdy sheeters’ list. Let me give an example, where I have seen a man who was listed as a rowdy sheeter in 1994-95, resulting in his family facing problems and other consequences. For such a person it is hard to live in a society when he is still recorded as a rowdy sheeter, even though he has not been involved in crimes or illegal activities for years”.

“Therefore, by discussing with other police officials, we have deleted the names of 1,256 persons from the list of 3263 rowdy-sheeters so that they can live a happy life. The final list of the good guys was made after quite a few meetings and strong decisions. Now that we have given these persons a second chance, I urge them to be responsible and law-abiding citizens and cooperate with the law enforcement officials by obeying the laws and staying away from illegal activities and crimes,” added the Police Commissioner.

Businessman A J Shetty said, “I compliment Police commissioner N Shashi Kumar for his unique initiative by organizing this fruitful programme in order to transform the rowdies to better persons. Our top cop has come forward to help such persons to come back into the mainstream of the society and be responsible citizens, and live a happy life”.

Fr Rudolph Ravi D’Sa, the Administrator, Father Muller Medical College Hospital said, “No one can win over violence by violence. Forgiveness is a must. Punishment is not the only way to stop wrongdoings. Our efforts should be for the transformation of the person. Abraham Lincoln said, “I win over my enemies by making friends with them. So love and forgiveness is a must to stop the violence. If you make good decisions, it will surely lead you to a happy and responsible life. Remember that wrong decisions will ruin your life, so keep away from making them. Taking good decisions is in our hands. We should keep our anger aside. Revenge and violence is not a solution for everything but developing friendship and being kind can make the society peaceful.”

Habeeb Rehman, chairman and medical director, Unity Hospital said, “I will address people here as reformed citizens. The transformation should come within the heart to live a peaceful life in society.” Two reformed persons, Lolith Suvarna and Shivaram Shetty narrating their story, thanked the police commissioner for giving them a second chance to live happily in the society, without any discrimination and hardship. DCP (crime and traffic) Dinesh Kumar proposed the vote of thanks and Miss Namratha PK, Final year student in Criminology at Roshni Nilaya, Mangaluru compered the programme very meticulously.