Top Cop Rewards Social Media Monitoring Cell of Commissionerate Team for Efficient & Hard Work

Mangaluru: The social media monitoring cell of the city police commissionerate launched two months ago has been functioning efficiently and has cracked down on many social media fraud and threats. The Cell has kept a close vigil on all the major social media sites relating to law and order situations as well as communal harmony apart from issues concerning the state and the country. With proper training and the use of modern technology, the Cell has been functioning very well, with good results.

As per Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar’s statement to the media, he has stated that the cell, during the previous two months, has succeeded in stopping a number of crimes and incidents which would have vitiated social harmony. “The unit has been continuously coordinating with the city commissionerate, Dakshina Kannada district, Karnataka state and other organizations in the country. It has also been closely monitoring Facebook troll pages that are active in the social media and keeping a close watch on criminal activities,” added the police commissioner.

He further stated that a close watch is also being kept on the pages and groups, handlers, other important individuals and pages and groups that are active in Facebook and other pages. A close watch is also kept on important people and pages as well as groups that are very active on social websites. The cell has succeeded in stopping the problems of law and order which otherwise would have flared up, from happening. Senior officials of the department have identified the efficient handling of the social media monitoring cell here and appreciated it.

In appreciation, the police commissioner announced a reward of Rs 10,000 to the cell in recognition of the efficient functioning of the cell and also to encourage the Cell team to work with further zeal and efficiency in the coming days. The Cell team currently working in the social media monitoring cell honoured were -Head constable Raja M, and police constables Akash Naik, Varghese Scaria, Sharanabasava Siddappa Kalmada, and Suresh.