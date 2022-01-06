Top Cop Suspends Woman SI in Faulty POCSO Case Investigation- 5 More Cops Suspended for Drinking liquor in the police station

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru Police Commissioner has suspended a lady sub-inspector (SI) of the Woman’s Police Station in Pandeshwar in the city on charges of heading a faulty investigation in connection with a Pocso case. The SI suspended is Ms Rosamma pending an inquiry, while five more personnel from the station who have been charged with drinking alcohol and celebrating inside the station have also been suspended.

Speaking to the media, Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, “Rosamma has been suspended for gross negligence while investigating a case under Pocso Act. The accused was a head constable, who was arrested in July 2021 for allegedly misbehaving with a minor.” On the suspension of five other cops of the woman’s police station, Shashi Kumar said there is clear evidence and the action has been taken based on CCTV footage and an inquiry report submitted by DCP Hariram Shankar and ACP South subdivision Ranjith Bandaru.

He further said“We have suspended two assistant SIs, Two head constables and One constable. The action was taken following a thorough inquiry by ACP Ranjith Bandaru and ACP (central sub-division) PA Hegde. DCP Hariram Shankar was consulted before we decided to suspend the five cops,” the commissioner said.

On the video of a police inspector and other cops going viral on social media, the commissioner said, “This party was not a recent one but a party during Dasara celebrations. All the officers and other staff were having fun and dancing on that occasion. There is no link between the video and the party that the cops were having inside the station.”