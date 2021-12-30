Top Cop Was ‘TOP’ in Cracking Numerous Cases during His ONE Year Tenure- 1 Jan 2021 till Date

Top Cop N Shashi kumar Was ‘TOP’ in Cracking Numerous Cases during His ONE Year Tenure- 1 Jan 2021 till Date

Mangaluru: Briefing the media during a press meet, Police commissioner N Shashi Kumar narrated the various cases that were cracked during his One Year tenure, after he took charge as the Police Commissioner on 1 January 2021. Under his dedicated and committed leadership and guidance quite a number of cases, including theft, crime, murder, assualt, moral policing, etc have been solved.

The Police Commissioner said “From the day I took charge on 1 January 2021 until today (30 December 2021) Thirteen crucial and important cases were sleuthed into and most of them solved . We had two cases in Konaje and Ullal and police stations pertaining to desecration of temples where a person who had dropped objectionable items in the offertory box were found in January 2021. We succeeded in arresting the accused and arrested him on 28 December 2021, and found out that he was involved in 18 such cases”.



“We also had cases where 38 Sri Lankan nationals were caught in the City, Fire set to a beef stall in Thokottu; arrested a person in Ullal for having link with ISIS; a murder of a minor due to PUBG game; , among others. In Surathkal police station limits, a honey trap case was cracked and four persons arrested. Gang members of “Maya ” and “Karkana ” were arrested for assaulting a police constable at New Chitra junction in City; arrest of fake RTPCR certificates at Talapady. theft and murder of Ravi Poojary aides, under Moodbidri police station limits series of thefts and arrest of accused involved. Also Sexual harassment on law student and an intern, murder and rape of 8-year-old girl ata tiles factory, among others” added the Police Commissioner

He further said, “In 2021, 328 NDPS cases were filed and 492 were arrested. Six Nigerian nationals and a person of Oman nationality were arrested for possessing Rs 85,00,000 worth drugs including ganja, MDMA, cocaine and LSD, and the drugs were seized. A medical student was arrested for possessing a hydro weed. Six cases of ragging were filed this year, and the Police organized awareness programmes urging for zero tolerance towards ragging. In 2021, we also registered five moral policing cases”.

File Photo : 1 January 2021

“Apart from cracking numerous cases, we also organized many public outreach programmes such as Health Exercise and Yoga classes; Covid management programme, property parade where stolen items were returned back to the owners; For four months a free police canteen serving lunch and dinner for police personnel on duty during the pandemic, police enrolment programme for youths, both boys and girls, physical fitness. We also conducted workshops of police staff and work from home and grievance programme, and Tulu Beary language training classes. Sorry to say that as many as 146 police personnel had tested positive for Covid and one died due to Covid-19″ added the Police commissioner.

He also said, “304 cases were filed under the Epidemic Act and 310 under the NDM Act during the pandemic time. Nearly 25,145 persons were fined for not wearing masks and 104 over social distance. A total of 2,524 cases were filed over consumption of liquor and tobacco in public places. Rs 39,92,383 was collected in fines. 615 FIRs were registered and 3,618 vehicles seized during pandemic crackdown on violators. Recently we gave a new life to1,256 rowdy sheeters where their names were deleted from the rowdy sheet file. We opened 315 new rowdy sheets. Happy to announce that 140 new civil police constables and 21 sub inspectors were appointed, while nineteen constables were promoted to higher level as Head Constables; two Assistant Sub Inspectors to Sub Inspectors. 135 cops were promoted in 2021 in the CAR department ,” .

Also present during the press meet were DCP (Law and Order )Hariram Shankar, DCP (Crime and Traffic) Dinesh Kumar, ACP Ranjith, among others.