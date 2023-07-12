Top Credit Cards to Make the Most of Your Spends
As lifestyle aspirations continue to grow in India, the demand for credit cards have also begun rising rapidly. And rightfully so, credit cards have a number of benefits. A good credit card can be extremely helpful in helping you make the most of your money while also helping you build your credit score.
And not to forget, credit cards can also help you access a number of exclusive perks, discounts, deals, cashback and much more! All of these benefits put together have made credit cards the shiny new financial product in the town.
You can now get credit cards that are tailored to your unique needs and wants. There are also specified credit cards like shopping credit cards, fuel credit cards, travel credit cards, business credit cards, etc. to cater to particular needs. Given such a wide selection of cards to choose from, you can rest assured knowing that there is one that’s perfect for you.
Here, we’ve rounded up some of the best credit cards in India and their key features so you can compare and contrast to choose one that suits you!
Amex Membership Rewards Credit Card
The Amex Membership Rewards Credit Card affords you extraordinary convenience, assistance and a great number of deals!
First Year Fee: ₹1000 + applicable taxes
Second Year Onwards: ₹4,500 + applicable taxes
In case your spending for a given calendar year is more than ₹1.5 Lakhs, 100% of the membership fee will be refunded. Upon spending between ₹90,000 and ₹1.49 Lakhs, 50% of the membership fees will be refunded.
Credit Card Eligibility Criteria:
- Applicant must be a resident of India
- Applicant must be over the age of 18
- Must of a resident of one of these cities – Mumbai, Delhi/NCR, Chennai, Bangalore, Pune, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Indore, Chandigarh, Coimbatore, Ahmedabad, Vadodra, Surat, Lucknow, Nagpur, Ludhiana, Trivandrum, Nasik and Mysuru
- Applicant must have an annual income of ₹6 Lakhs and above
- Applicant must have a savings or current account in India
- Applicant must be a current or permanent resident of India
- In case the applicant is self-employed, the company must have been trading for more than 12 months
Key Features:
- Earn 1 Membership Rewards for every ₹50 spent
- Get 1,000 Bonus Membership Rewards Points for using your card 4 times on transactions of ₹1,500 and above
- Convert big spends into simple EMIs
- Flexibility to pay your credit card dues fully or partially
- Fuel convenience fee waiver
- 24×7 Card-related Assistance
- Zero lost card liability
- Emergency card replacement
- Enabled for contactless payments
- Get 1,000 additional Membership Rewards points by spending ₹20,000 or more in a year
Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card
The Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card is a great option for you if you find yourself shopping often on Flipkart. This card makes shopping, particularly shopping with Flipkart all the more delightful!
Annual Fee: ₹500, annual fee may be waived off if your annual spends are over ₹2 Lakhs. Note that rent transactions and wallet load transactions will not be accounted for getting the annual fee waiver.
Credit Card Eligibility Criteria:
- Applicant must be a resident of India
- Applicant must be between the ages of 18 and 70
Key Features:
- Get Flipkart vouchers worth ₹500 on your first transaction with this card
- Get 15% cashback up to ₹500 on your transaction on Myntra with this card
- Get a 50% instant discount of up to ₹100 on your first Swiggy order
- 4 Complimentary lounge visits in selected airport lounges in India per year
- 1% fuel surcharge waiver
- 5% cashback on Myntra and Flipkart
- 4% cashback on preferred merchant transactions
- 20% off at partner restaurants in India
- Convert any purchase of over ₹2,500 into EMI
SBI Card PRIME
The Max SBI Card PRIME lets you get more out of your shopping spending with exclusive perks and attractive discounts.
Annual Fee: ₹2,999 + Taxes
Renewal Fee: ₹2,999 + Taxes, renewal fees are waived off on spends of ₹3 Lakhs and above per calendar year
Credit Card Eligibility Criteria:
- Applicant must be between the ages of 18 and 70
- Add-on credit cardholder must be over the age of 15
Key Features
- Welcome gift of online vouchers worth ₹3,000
- Fuel surcharge waiver
- 10 Reward Points for every ₹100 you spend
- Milestone rewards on spends of ₹50,000 and above per calendar year
- Get complimentary Trident Privilege Red Tier membership
- 1,000 Welcome Points upon registration
- Get 1,500 Bonus Points on your first stay as well additional ₹1,000 credit for further hotel stays
- Get complimentary Club Vistara Silver membership
- 4 complimentary visits every calendar year to international Priority Pass lounges
- 8 complimentary visits every calendar year to domestic lounges
- Get birthday benefits
HSBC Cashback Credit Card
The HSBC Cashback Credit Card is a globally accepted credit card that gives you cashback on all transactions.
Annual Fee: ₹750, the annual membership fee will be waived if your total annual spending exceed ₹1 Lakh
Credit Card Eligibility Criteria:
- Applicant must be between the ages of 18 and 65
- Applicant’s annual income must be ₹4 Lakhs or above
- Applicant must be an Indian resident
- Applicant must reside in one of these cities: Bangalore, Gurgaon, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Noida
Key Features
- Cashback on all transactions
- 1.5% cashback on all online spends, 1% cashback on all other transactions
- Save 1% on fuel surcharge
- Cashback will be applicable on the Instant EMI facility as well
- Zero joining fees
- Get vouchers from leading brands
- Contactless payments enabled for quick checkouts
- Complimentary lounge access in both domestic and international lounges
- Get 3 meal vouchers for use at Indian airport restaurants
- 5% discount on Amazon spending of over ₹1,000
- 15% instant discount on Tata Cliq
- Zero liability for lost card
- Emergency card replacement
- Insurance benefits from ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited