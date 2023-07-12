Top Credit Cards to Make the Most of Your Spends

As lifestyle aspirations continue to grow in India, the demand for credit cards have also begun rising rapidly. And rightfully so, credit cards have a number of benefits. A good credit card can be extremely helpful in helping you make the most of your money while also helping you build your credit score.

And not to forget, credit cards can also help you access a number of exclusive perks, discounts, deals, cashback and much more! All of these benefits put together have made credit cards the shiny new financial product in the town.

You can now get credit cards that are tailored to your unique needs and wants. There are also specified credit cards like shopping credit cards, fuel credit cards, travel credit cards, business credit cards, etc. to cater to particular needs. Given such a wide selection of cards to choose from, you can rest assured knowing that there is one that’s perfect for you.

Here, we’ve rounded up some of the best credit cards in India and their key features so you can compare and contrast to choose one that suits you!

Amex Membership Rewards Credit Card

The Amex Membership Rewards Credit Card affords you extraordinary convenience, assistance and a great number of deals!

First Year Fee: ₹1000 + applicable taxes

Second Year Onwards: ₹4,500 + applicable taxes

In case your spending for a given calendar year is more than ₹1.5 Lakhs, 100% of the membership fee will be refunded. Upon spending between ₹90,000 and ₹1.49 Lakhs, 50% of the membership fees will be refunded.

Credit Card Eligibility Criteria:

Applicant must be a resident of India

Applicant must be over the age of 18

Must of a resident of one of these cities – Mumbai, Delhi/NCR, Chennai, Bangalore, Pune, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Indore, Chandigarh, Coimbatore, Ahmedabad, Vadodra, Surat, Lucknow, Nagpur, Ludhiana, Trivandrum, Nasik and Mysuru

Applicant must have an annual income of ₹6 Lakhs and above

Applicant must have a savings or current account in India

Applicant must be a current or permanent resident of India

In case the applicant is self-employed, the company must have been trading for more than 12 months

Key Features:

Earn 1 Membership Rewards for every ₹50 spent

Get 1,000 Bonus Membership Rewards Points for using your card 4 times on transactions of ₹1,500 and above

Convert big spends into simple EMIs

Flexibility to pay your credit card dues fully or partially

Fuel convenience fee waiver

24×7 Card-related Assistance

Zero lost card liability

Emergency card replacement

Enabled for contactless payments

Get 1,000 additional Membership Rewards points by spending ₹20,000 or more in a year

Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card

The Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card is a great option for you if you find yourself shopping often on Flipkart. This card makes shopping, particularly shopping with Flipkart all the more delightful!

Annual Fee: ₹500, annual fee may be waived off if your annual spends are over ₹2 Lakhs. Note that rent transactions and wallet load transactions will not be accounted for getting the annual fee waiver.

Credit Card Eligibility Criteria:

Applicant must be a resident of India

Applicant must be between the ages of 18 and 70

Key Features:

Get Flipkart vouchers worth ₹500 on your first transaction with this card

Get 15% cashback up to ₹500 on your transaction on Myntra with this card

Get a 50% instant discount of up to ₹100 on your first Swiggy order

4 Complimentary lounge visits in selected airport lounges in India per year

1% fuel surcharge waiver

5% cashback on Myntra and Flipkart

4% cashback on preferred merchant transactions

20% off at partner restaurants in India

Convert any purchase of over ₹2,500 into EMI

SBI Card PRIME

The Max SBI Card PRIME lets you get more out of your shopping spending with exclusive perks and attractive discounts.

Annual Fee: ₹2,999 + Taxes

Renewal Fee: ₹2,999 + Taxes, renewal fees are waived off on spends of ₹3 Lakhs and above per calendar year

Credit Card Eligibility Criteria:

Applicant must be between the ages of 18 and 70

Add-on credit cardholder must be over the age of 15

Key Features

Welcome gift of online vouchers worth ₹3,000

Fuel surcharge waiver

10 Reward Points for every ₹100 you spend

Milestone rewards on spends of ₹50,000 and above per calendar year

Get complimentary Trident Privilege Red Tier membership

1,000 Welcome Points upon registration

Get 1,500 Bonus Points on your first stay as well additional ₹1,000 credit for further hotel stays

Get complimentary Club Vistara Silver membership

4 complimentary visits every calendar year to international Priority Pass lounges

8 complimentary visits every calendar year to domestic lounges

Get birthday benefits

HSBC Cashback Credit Card

The HSBC Cashback Credit Card is a globally accepted credit card that gives you cashback on all transactions.

Annual Fee: ₹750, the annual membership fee will be waived if your total annual spending exceed ₹1 Lakh

Credit Card Eligibility Criteria:

Applicant must be between the ages of 18 and 65

Applicant’s annual income must be ₹4 Lakhs or above

Applicant must be an Indian resident

Applicant must reside in one of these cities: Bangalore, Gurgaon, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Noida

Key Features

Cashback on all transactions

1.5% cashback on all online spends, 1% cashback on all other transactions

Save 1% on fuel surcharge

Cashback will be applicable on the Instant EMI facility as well

Zero joining fees

Get vouchers from leading brands

Contactless payments enabled for quick checkouts

Complimentary lounge access in both domestic and international lounges

Get 3 meal vouchers for use at Indian airport restaurants

5% discount on Amazon spending of over ₹1,000

15% instant discount on Tata Cliq

Zero liability for lost card

Emergency card replacement

Insurance benefits from ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited

