Top Football Players from India

Sports is one of the most important parts of Indian culture. Whenever there is a sports match, especially if it is football or cricket, people gather around their television sets and spend their time lauding the goals and the sixes and also betting amongst friends, relatives and family members. With so much love in their hearts for sports, it is not a wonder that India also loves all their major sports stars and since football has turned into such a popular sport for the younger generation, here is a list of the best or topmost Indian football players who belong to the South Asian Football Federation, and who can be looked up to by almost all aspiring young footballers.

As for those of you who claim to be really good about all sports predictions and also happen to love sports betting, then just scroll down this article and read to find out more.

The following is a list of the top Indian footballers of all time:

Sunil Chhetri: To say that this man is not well known would be downright blasphemy. With 1.4 million followers on just Instagram, Sunil Chhetri is not just one of the greatest strikers India has now, but also the captain of the Indian Football Team and the Indian Super League side Bengaluru FC. Chhetri has scored the second-highest goals in international football just after Cristiano Ronaldo, fondly known as CR7, and is also the top goal scorer for the Indian Football Team, with 67 goals in 107 football matches in all;

Baichung Bhutia: The second most popular football player of them all, Baichung Bhutia is a force to be reckoned with when it comes to playing football. With a whopping 86.1K followers on just Instagram, Bhutia is also fondly called the Sikkimese Sniper because of his talent as a striker in football matches. He is also very well known for boycotting the Olympic torch relay to support the Tibetan Independence Movement and his long-standing feud with Mohun Bagan. This man has also opened several football academies all over India where children between the ages of 5 to 17 are trained;

Sandesh Jhingan: Jhingan is very popular as one of the newer football players from India. He serves as a defender for Kerala Blasters FC and has taken his training from St. Stephens. Jhingan helped reach the South East Asian finals of the Manchester United Premier Cup and has been one of the best Under-19 players from India, winning the B.C. Roy Trophy. With 327K followers on Instagram and a stellar performance in the Intercontinental Cup against Kenya, he is sure to look out for.

So, go ahead and follow these young and old gems from the world of football in India and if you are an aspiring footballer, then this is all the inspiration you will need to propel yourself forward. Being a footballer in India is a risky business but if it is your dream, then these amazing footballers have already paved the way forward for you.

