Top Jaish, other terrorist killed in J&K, faced several cases

Srinagar: A top JeM terrorist and his accomplice, who were involved in several cases, were killed in an encounter at Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday, police said.

Police said acting on specific information generated by police regarding the presence of terrorists in village Wandakpora of Awantipora, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by the police, the army and, the CRPF.

As the joint search party approached towards the spot where the terrorists were hiding, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately upon the security forces, which was retaliated effectively, leading to an encounter, a police official said.

“In the ensuing encounter, two local terrorists of proscribed terror outfit JeM were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter.”

They have been identified as Kaisar Rashid Koka, resident of Tengpora, Kaigam and Ishaq Ahmad Lone, resident of Lelhar, Pulwama.

“As per police records, killed terrorist Kaiser Koka was a categorised terrorist and involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on police/security forces and civilian atrocities. He was active since year 2018 and had ex-filtrated to Pakistan. After acquiring arms/ammunition and training, he infiltrated back to Kashmir Valley and was active in the areas of Awantipora, Pulwama. He was involved in an IED attack at Larmoo Awantipora on 02/05/2022 in which two CRPF personnel got injured,” police said.

“The other killed terrorist, Ishaq Ahmad Lone, was a hybrid terrorist and was also involved in several cases including attacks on police/security forces and civilian atrocities.”

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation.