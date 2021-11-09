Spread the love



















Top Kerala cop may face trouble over links with fake antique dealer



Thiruvananthapuram: With the Kerala Police facing flak from several quarters over the way it been handling the case of fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal, who took even top police officials for a ride, one official seems to be in a spot of bother.

Inspector General of Police G. Lekshmana, presently heading Traffic Department and is all set to be promoted to the rank of Additional Director General of Police in January, is alleged to have close relations with Mavunkal.

As part of the ongoing Crime Branch probe against Mavaunkal, the probe team has already taken a statement from Lekshmana.

According to a source in the know of things, a report has been handed over to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who also handles the Home portfolio, and in it, there is a mention of his alleged links with Mavunkal.

In all likelihood, there is every chance of some action against the official as even the Kerala High Court recently gave a dressing down to the Kerala Police on the way the probe is going on and to bring some sort of respectability, Vijayan is likely to go forward with some sort of action.

When the case first surfaced in September, pictures of recently retired state police chief Loknath Behra and serving Additional Director General of Police Manoj Abraham visiting the “museum” of Mavunkal at Kochi went viral.

The court asked how come these top police officials never thought of how a museum like this can function as the rules are very clear and it also pointed out how come the police set up a daily beat box at his house and the museum.

Mavunkal, 54, was arrested by the Crime Branch from his home-cum-‘museum’ last month after victims approached Vijayan with their complaints that they were swindled of Rs 10 crores by this “master fraud”.

Mavunkal took all his high profile guests into his fold by showcasing antiques in his collection which he claimed included the “staff of Moses” and “two of the 30 silver coins that were taken by Judas to cheat Jesus Christ”.

Police said that he also displayed a throne said to be used by Tipu Sultan, as well as a huge collection of old Qurans, Bibles (Old Testament and New Testament), and old handwritten copies of Bhagavad Gita.

Mavunkal used to bring several VIPs to his palatial residence, a part of which was converted into museum to house his ‘precious’ antiques.

