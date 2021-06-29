Spread the love



















Top Lashkar commander, militant killed in Kashmir



Srinagar: Two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists including a top commander were killed during an encounter at Parimpora in Srinagar on Monday, police said on Tuesday.

Police said that there was a specific input about terrorists carrying an attack on highway.

“Keeping in view the seriousness of the input few joint nakas of JKP and CRPF were place along the highway,” police said.

Police said that on Parimpora Naka a vehicle was stopped and their identity was asked. The person sitting at the back seat tried to open his bag and took out a grenade. The Naka party swiftly swung into action and grabbed the person sitting at the back seat. Both the driver and the person sitting at the back seat were taken to police station where after taking off his mask it was identified that he was terrorist Abrar, a top LeT Commander.

He was put to joint interrogation by JKP, CRPF and Army. One Pistol and hand grenades were recovered from his possession.

“On sustained interrogation by the joint teams of JKP, CRPF and Army he disclosed that he had kept his AK-47 rifle in a house located at Maloora. There after he was taken to that house to recover the weapon after laying proper cordon of suspected house. When the party was entering the house to recover the alleged weapon, one of his associate, a Pakistani terrorist (about whom he didn’t disclose anything) hiding inside the house fired on the party,” police said.

“In the initial fire fight three CRPF personnel got injured and the said terrorist Abrar accompanying the search party got hit. The injured security force personnel were evacuated and the rest of the party took position and called for reinforcement. The cordon of target house was strengthened by component of JKP, CRPF and Army and the fire was further retaliated. In the ensuing gun fire foreign terrorist who fired from inside the house got neutralised and Abrar also got killed.”

Two AK-47 rifles along with ammunitions were recovered from the site. Police said that Abrar was involved in several killings of Security forces along with other terrorists.

Like this: Like Loading...