Spread the love



















‘Top Priority is to Complete Ongoing Projects within Time Frame’- MCC Mayor Premanand Shetty

Mangaluru: In his maiden interaction with the media after assuming the post as 22nd Mayor of Mangaluru City Corporation, Senior most BJP member and the new Mayor of MCC Premanand Shetty said that he would strive to effectively implement the several ongoing projects worth over Rs 100 crores. “The top priority would be to complete within a time frame all the projects taken up. Even measures would be taken to effectively implement the 24×7 drinking water project by holding review meets every month, he added.

Regarding encroachment of main stormwater drains, the Mayor said, “A drone survey has been done in eight wards and added that strict action would be taken in case of encroachment. Regarding the delay in issuing water bills, the Commissioner had suggested appointing 30 Multi-Purpose Workers in addition to the existing 60 MPWs for all the 60 wards in the city. Measures would also be taken to issue water bills every month. We will also appoint a person stationed in the MCC building to take any complaints from the public regarding such water-related issues”.

“Just to let you know that MCC has in its kitty Rs 100 crore collected under premium Floor Area Ratio (FAR) clause. The Corporation has not been able to utilize the funds for various reasons. I would try to make the best use of the funds for development projects. The FAR fund has accumulated since 2009-2010. The Civic Body collected the fund from builders after the premium FAR clause was added in the Master Plan II for Mangaluru Local Planning Area, which came into effect from October 2009. Under the premium FAR clause, a builder can pay a certain fee to MCC and can add an extra built-up area to a building as per the provisions mentioned under the Zonal regulations of Master Plan II. The Corporation should utilize the fund for development works as per specified guidelines,” added the Mayor.

Referring to the formation of Ward Committees, the Mayor said its process had come to a stage now, and very soon the Ward committees will be formed after MCC Commissioner returns back, who is on a few weeks leave. “The official machinery in the MCC will go ahead with further steps to be taken up for constituting the committees. The Corporation will have to increase its own revenue. The civic body has already taken up a fresh survey of properties under its jurisdiction. The survey aimed at recording the properties to ensure that all have paid the property tax under the self-assessment scheme without undervaluing the tax proposed to be given to the Corporation. Presently projects worth Rs 2500 crore are being implemented in the City now under various schemes of the government, including Rs 1500 crore worth projects under the Smart City mission,” said Mayor Shetty.

He further said, “In association with Ramakrishna Math, the Swachh Mangaluru Abhiyan will be once again started soon or in October, for which I humbly request the participation of the Citizens of Mangaluru to keep our City clean and green. Regarding the issues pertaining to the construction of the Kadri and Kankanady market, the reason being funds allotment which was not planned as per the rules by the earlier civic body, but we will come up with a proper solution and continue with the work of both the markets. There are also issues facing a shortage of garbage trucks to haul the waste, where at present MCC has hired five trucks for the purpose, and if needed more trucks will be hired. We will see that the e-governance initiative mooted in the corporation will reach its logical end to help people. There are issues in managing solid waste, which will be addressed soon”.

Deputy Mayor Sumangala Rao, MLA’s Dr Bharath Shetty and Vedavyas Kamath, Former Mayor Diwakar Pandeshwar, MUDA Chairman and a bunch of corporators joined in the session.