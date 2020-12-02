Spread the love



















Top Tips for Indians Wanting to Tap into the Global Work Market

It is well known that Indians can find all sorts of jobs, gigs, and opportunities within the global work market. All you really need is a good attitude, some skills, and a computer. Of course, you won’t be the only person applying for these types of positions. New job listings from established companies looking for Indians can be flooded with applicants in just hours. To stand out, you have to know that you are going to succeed ultimately, right from the beginning. These are the top tips for professional workers in India seeking an opportunity with a global company.

Create an Impeccable Resume

When you apply for a job that you will be interviewing for remotely, your resume is the first, best, and the most critical impression that you can give of yourself as a professional. Your resume is of course going to list your name and contact information, and it is going to give a brief summary of what you have accomplished on a professional level. Your work history, education, and any awards or memberships to professional organizations should be listed. While you can add a bit of flare to your resume, you don’t need to get too creative. Use a simple font, keep the formatting neat, and keep your resume to one page per ten years of work experience.

Highlight All Education and Professional Credentials

You may have graduated from university, or you could have a few certifications you received recently. Make sure that you provide all of the details pertaining to your education, as this is something that all employers look at closely. Not everything that you apply for is going to require a high level of education, but companies do appreciate well-rounded jobseekers. As you submit your resume or application to different companies, note what level of education they are looking for. You don’t have to be a precise match, but having an education in a related background is helpful.

State Your Language Skills

Although working within the global work market may have you communicating in a language that is not your mother tongue, there are jobs that don’t require you to have any foreign language skills. Computer programmers mainly need to use universal coding languages, while a data entry professional might only type digits. To get work more quickly, state what languages you know as well as your level of proficiency. Remember that there are multiple versions of the English language, so you will want to distinguish if you are familiar with US, UK, or Australian English. It will be helpful to know where the companies you are applying for are based so that language isn’t an issue.

Learn the Culture

Even while working at home, there are cultural norms, customs, and differences that you should be aware of. You want to be able to assimilate as easily as possible, and the expectation is that you will be able to learn quickly. Consider if you will be taking a phone position, as speaking to live customers from a foreign country can be quite tricky. You’ll need to be familiar enough with the culture to engage in friendly small talk and to be natural while doing so. Perhaps look up some landmarks, or learn about what the weather is like this time of year so that you have a couple of default topics to discuss.

Work on Those Soft Skills

When you communicate with co-workers and customers, how is it that you are coming across? Do you make eye contact and refrain from interrupting until the person is finished speaking? Are your replies understanding, authentic, and empathic when you are listening to a customer complain of an issue? Click here to learn how to develop your soft skills in the professional global work market and land more solid employment opportunities. The soft skills that you should be developing will assist you in completing all work-related tasks. As you investigate customer service issues and submit support tickets, implementing the soft skills you have learned will help you to overcome any barrier you face.

Invest in a Good Internet Plan

Your access to the internet is going to be really critical to getting a job working in the global market and keeping it. With few exceptions, you are going to be online the entire time that you work. Occasional outages are acceptable, but extended downtimes can put your employment in jeopardy. Look for the best internet plans at the cheapest cost, but remember that this will be a major investment in your career. If necessary, try to increase your pay so that you can offset your internet costs if you are concerned about that. Some jobs might let you make use of a mobile internet plan, so try to explore all of the types of internet plans there are.

Account for Different Time Zones

If you do decide to work in an employee position, you will likely be working for a company that is in a different time zone. This means that your work hours might be quite unusual. If this sounds reasonable, then go ahead. On the other hand, if you prefer sticking to regular daytime work hours, then freelancing might be the best alternative. When you freelance, you are able to pick up assignments and then return them by a set deadline. The deadline might also be convenient to clients overseas, so just make a note of the time difference and submit it early, if need be. Remember, time zone differences like these are just a way of life if you will be working with the global job market.

Be Willing to Do Something Different

A lot of people have the notion that they have to work in the same field where they earned their degree. If you are a professor of math, you may only look for positions where you offer your math tutoring services. Experienced call service representatives may be eager to find a phone job at home. Remember, you are just getting started. You have to know what the most important goal is for you. If you want to earn a certain amount of money or work someplace where there will be advancements, then you must be open to doing something different, too. You could find your dream job on the first attempt and then stay there until retirement. It is more likely that you will need to try different things out. Make sure that you find a job that meets your personal criteria first, then consider all the other factors secondly.

Consider if You Want to Relocate

Being part of the global job market means that you should at least think about the possibility of relocating for work. A good deal of jobs will not require you to leave your home. However, if you have exceptional skills and you work in a position that is also in high demand in a foreign market, your employer could consider sponsoring you. Going through the process of applying for a visa, sending in personal documentation, and then moving overseas is long, costly, and draining. This could be a great opportunity for you and potentially your family if that is what you want. It is not likely that you will lose your job if you turn down this kind of opportunity, but it could result in you not having many other chances for advancement. Know whether or not you want to relocate or work for a company that would ask you to relocate at a time in the future.

Network Via Your Friend Group

Jobs can be found via social networks and on internet-based job boards. However, the best place for you to learn about opportunities in the global work market is within your personal friend group. Do you already know people working for foreign companies remotely? They can let you know about job postings before they are listed publicly, and they might even be able to recommend you for a position as soon as it opens. Be polite with your inquiries as no one is required to give you this type of information. Former co-workers and schoolmates are also great sources for information on these types of jobs. Do this for a couple of months and you should land a few interviews.

Don’t Undercut Yourself

International currency exchange rates make it so that the US dollar is quite powerful against the Indian rupee. This means that you will find jobs that seemingly offer great hourly rates. In order to get your foot in the door, you may believe that you should offer your services for below the asking rate. This is not a great method of establishing yourself as a professional. If your work is good, then it will not serve you nor your employer well to undervalue yourself. Entry-level positions will pay less than jobs that demand more experience. If you have references and simply require more money in order to accept a position, then make that known. You don’t want to land a job only because you have agreed to work for less than you know you are worth, then become depressed and jaded when you get your first paycheck.

You can work an hourly position for a set salary over the internet, or you can take on a freelancing role and pick up work as you need it. While you might have to work an overnight shift due to time zone differences or invest in a newer computer, the global work market has given many Indians the chance to earn a fair living wage. Do your best to connect with a reputable company and you will have work opportunities for years and years.