Topper Avryl Anna Machado Recipient of Dr TMA Pai Gold Medal Award at MIT-MAHE- an Exclusive

Topper of 2018 -2022 batch Miss AVRYL ANNA MACHADO Recipient of Dr TMA Pai Gold Medal Award in B Tech Chemical Engineering at Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT), Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE)- an Exclusive

Mangaluru: In the present world, among other Engineering subjects, Chemical Engineering is definitely one of the most sought-after professions in the country. Clearing Engineering Exams is not everyone’s cup of tea. It requires consistency, perseverance, hard work and most importantly patience. In your journey to becoming a Chemical Engineer, you will often find yourself caught up in a dilemma. Coaching or self-study? Big4 or a small-sized firm? Single group/both groups? Every Engineering student deals with these confusions.

And here we have young Miss Avryl Anna Machado who is a recipient of the prestigious Dr TMA Pai Gold Medal Award for being the Topper of the 2018 -2022 batch BTECH -CHEMICAL ENGINEERING at Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) and was awarded at the 30th Convocation of Manipal Academy Higher Education (MAHE) . She was honoured by Dr Dilip G. Naik, Pro Vice-Chancellor MAHE (Mangalore Campus). B.Tech (Bachelor of Technology) is one of the most preferred undergraduate degree courses among students from the Science stream post-school. Once you have completed engineering, what next? What to do after B.Tech? What are the available jobs after B.tech? These questions are faced by many engineering students in the fourth year of B.Tech. But Avryl is lucky enough to get hired as an intern at a renowned firm in Bengaluru.

Family, relatives and friends are thrilled to hear that Avryl had reached her goal. She is inspired by having such ambitious dreams and then putting in the hard work to achieve them. She has worked hard every day to achieve this accomplishment, and she deserves to get an award. She set an amazing example for everyone at her college. Cheers to you Avryl for a job well done! No one can compare your creativity and passion, and it’s no surprise that you’ve become so successful. This amazing accomplishment is just one step on your journey. Your ability to relentlessly search for solutions to problems and find innovative ways to improve the world is the key to this success and many to come.

You might have overcome so many obstacles to achieve this win, but you did it.. Your perseverance is an inspiration to everyone you meet, and you earned all the rewards coming your way. As you worked toward this victory, you behaved with humility, grace and kindness to others. Congratulations!

Born on 6 March 2000, Avryl is the daughter of Gregory Machado and Hezel Wilma Pereira, a Nurse by profession and also a rank holder in Nursing. She has an elder sister, Auryl Glenna Machado, who is a Software Engineer III at Oracle Cerner, Bengaluru, and is married to Suman, an Lead Software Developer at Airbus, Bengaluru. Her hobbies are-Reading fiction novels, Singing, Playing Video Games, and other interesting activities.

Apart from being the recipient of the Gold Medal by Manipal Academy of Higher education, for being the topper of the 2018-2022 batch in B.Tech Chemical Engineering, Avryl is also a recipient of the Prof PG Krishnamurthy Memorial Prize awarded by Manipal Institute of Technology, for the best out-going student of B.Tech Chemical Engineering during the academic year 2021-2022; Recipient of the Prof PG Krishnamurthy Memorial Prize awarded by Manipal Institute of Technology, for securing the highest total marks in Mass Transfer 1 and Mass Transfer II; and Recipient of the Diamond Jubilee Scholarship awarded by Manipal Institute of Technology for being the topper in B.Tech – Chemical Engineering for the academic year 2019-20.

Left to Right: Suman (brother-in-law), Auryl Glenna Machado (Sister), Ms Hezel Wilma Pereira (Mother), Gregory Machado (Father) and Avryl Anna Machado

Being a recipient of the prestigious Dr TMA Pai Gold Medal Award is a BIG ACCOMPLISHMENT and a MILESTONE in Avryl’s life. Her academic journey has probably felt long at times. She might have experienced setbacks and failures, but also advancements and accomplishments. She is now stronger because of her willingness to seek knowledge and learn from others. The fact that she has come out with flying colours in her academics is a testimony to her perseverance and determination.

This is what Dr Dilip Naik Pro Vice Chancellor, MAHE has to say, “Hearty congratulations to Avryl Anna Machado. A well-deserved reward for years of hard work, dedication and perseverance. Wish you the best for the future. Let this be the first important milestone of the many to come. God bless you”. Team Mangalorean is proud of you and Wishing you all success and happiness in all of your work and ways. You Go Girl!

Following are the excerpts from the exclusive interview with Miss Avryl Anna Machado :

Q: Congratulations. We are all proud of you. How did you manage such a feat?

Chemical engineering is my passion and I enjoy learning most subjects taught, so it was not something that I found very difficult to do. Plus, my mind had been set on doing a master’s after completing my bachelor’s. Unless I was ready to empty my pockets, getting to a good university with a scholarship requires good grades. I tried my best and the rest just happened.

Q: What was the reaction of your family and friends?

They were all very proud of me and congratulated me and forwarded my graduation photos everywhere. Their support and kindness made me very happy.

Q: What or who was your inspiration?

I don’t have a specific person in mind. I have always wanted to do something that would help the environment. With all kinds of pollution increasing everywhere, the desire to mitigate climate change has kept me inspired.

Q: Who do you want to give credit to, for your success?

Everyone has been part of my journey and helped me in any possible way.

Q: What made you choose Engineering as a career option? From your school days, were you sure that you will do engineering?

I have always been very into technology and innovation. I would religiously watch, How It’s Made on the Discovery channel and be enamoured with how things were manufactured and how everything came into being. It was just something that fascinated me. I have opened up countless calculators and spoiled devices with my tiny screwdriver set to try and fix them and failed. Ever since 5th grade, I just knew I wanted to become an engineer.

Q: How did you decide that you will study engineering? Which branch of engineering were you interested in?

Growing up and seeing most people get into engineering colleges or medical colleges, it wasn’t a difficult decision to make. As someone who has always been into science, technology and innovation, engineering was an easy decision to make. As a young child, my perception of an engineer was people roaming around with screwdrivers and fixing vehicles and appliances; so the mechanical engineer wanted to become till 8th grade. In 8th grade, the chemistry was introduced to us and it opened my eyes to a whole new world of possibilities. With a little bit of research, I had my heart set on chemical engineering. Although chemical engineering is only very little chemistry and is majorly mathematics and physics, I regret nothing.

Q: What special timetable of the study did you follow? On average, how many hours a day did you study?

Timetables are not something that works for me. I have tried to set timetables in the past but have not been able to go through with them. Studying regularly without having a test or exam in a few is not something I have done. I just make sure to understand everything in the class itself, so that it becomes easy for me to learn just before the exam.

Q: Which was the most difficult topic while preparing for the Exam and how did you crack it?

I am someone who loves solving application-based problems and numerical ones. If something gets purely theoretical, I have a tough time paying attention to it and start losing interest. So I tend to break the theoretical topics into sections and sandwich them between application-based concepts.

Q: How should one complete the syllabus?

This depends on every individual. Find out how you study best; whether it is early in the morning or late at night, in complete silence or with some music playing in the background, if it’s regular studying or everything at the last moment. It is a process of trial and error till you find out what works for you. I would say being thorough with at least 75% of the syllabus is more important than completing the syllabus and understanding only 75% of the concepts.

Q: How did you normally balance studying with your social life? Did you give up all extra-curricular activities, like watching TV, going to the movies, etc.?

I am not someone who can study all the time. I give equal importance to my academic and personal life. I have watched movies and shows on OTT platforms read novels, spent time with my friends and been part of cultural clubs. In fact, I was a part of a public speaking club for all my bachelor’s courses and was a part of the executive board in my third year. If anything negatively impacted my academic life then I would try and balance things out, but I didn’t give up anything.

Q: Did you take any special coaching in any of the subjects? How much does your class study contribute to the success?

The Majority of my learning takes place within the class while the concepts are being taught. I listen to the class and prepare notes then and there based on how I find it easy for me to learn. For someone who isn’t me, my notes may even make no sense, but it is what help me relearn the concepts before tests or exams. I ask doubts either within the class or personally to teachers and get them cleared out. If nothing works out then I just make up stories in my head to remember certain concepts. Clearing doubts with friends and helping each other learn also helps out to a great extent.

I had taken coaching for JEE preparation for two years in my 11th and 12th grades. Personally, I do not recommend going to tuition or coaching for regular schooling unless you are preparing for competitive exams.

Q: What was the role played by your parents?

My parents have always supported me throughout my education and all my choices. When I told them I wanted to go abroad for a master’s even before completing 12th grade, they asked if I knew what country I was planning on.

Q: What was the role of your teachers?

My teachers throughout school and university have solved every doubt of mine how many ever times I ask them. They have been ready to answer all of my stupid questions and guide me through every step of mine.

Q: What is your ambition in life? What is your immediate goal? Which career do you propose to choose?

I am currently doing my internship and simultaneously applying for colleges abroad for a master’s in chemical engineering or sustainable technology. I have done research projects in the 4th year of engineering on water treatment and have a good feel of what research is. I plan to continue doing research as my career path.

Q: One last question. What is your advice to other students? Any last-minute tips for future aspirants?

If you enjoy doing something, research it properly and see if you want that to be your career path. Your parents may worry about the scope of the field of your choice but it is in your hand to make them believe in you. Ultimately it is your career and life to live.