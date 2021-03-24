Spread the love



















Torpedoes Sports Club to host 10-Day Sports Carnival, 1 May-10 May 2021

Mangaluru: A revolutionary and first of its kind Sports Carnival in the history of Karnataka state is being organised by the popular Torpedoes Sports Club (R.). Gowtham Shetty, the President of the club and a sports person himself, is conducting this10 days of Sports carnival under the floodlights at an estimated budget of Rs.1 Crore. The event is yet another attempt to support and nurture sports amongst the youth by the ‘District Rajyotsava Awardee’ Gowtham Shetty.



The Objectives of the Sports Carnival 2021:

– To help re-establish sports and games to restart and re-energise the sport enthusiasts and youth in the prevailing pandemic situation that has brought the sports world and socializing to a standstill.

– To provide equal opportunity and importance to every player. For example: The new format of Cricket will ensure equal opportunity right from the opening batsman to the tail end batsman.

– Ensuring equally balanced teams in place of the regular monopoly of strong teams consisting of few strong players. The new concept rules out any favourites or any prejudice amongst the teams.

– Sports for Everyone. More Players and More winners.

Multiple Sports, Multiple Categories, Multiple Age groups would ensure that there would be more opportunities for everyone to play and win. Cricket (Leather Ball & Tennis Ball), Exclusive 40 age group Cricket, Special Box Cricket, Fide Rated Chess Tournament, Badminton, Table Tennis & Mini Football events would be held in Mangalore, Surathkal, Haleyangadi, Kundapur &Koravadi. Every sport will have cash prizes in every level and everyone who participates in the Tournament will be provided with food and stay facilities.

An Innovation of New Format Cricket by Torpedoes

A grand stage has been set for the first of its kind Sports Carnival by Torpedoes Sports Club President Gowtham Shetty. While It has been the culture of the club to introduce new things in their sports and tournaments, this time around a new format Cricket is being introduced for the first time in the history of cricket.

Though the Tennis Ball cricket tournaments are held day in and day out across the state, it’s only the handful of teams and players that get the limelight. Only a couple of teams that gather best of the players would always be the favourites to win and predictably they win too. What is more worrying is the absence of an authentic style of cricket amongst the young players. The batting that involved placements, taking singles & doubles, ground strokes etc. are today replaced by SIX hitting. Torpedoes Tournament aims to bring authentic cricket back into popularity. In the new format of the tournament, owners are spared even from the headache of forming the teams!

Registration & Forming of Cricket Teams:

Every player in this tournament will have the equal opportunity and significance. They have to register individually by paying Rs.1000 and giving complete details about themselves such as Name: Age: Place, Teams represented, Batsman or Bowler, Left hand Right hand, Batting Order, Spin or Pace bowler etc.

An expert committee would form teams comprising Registered Players. Based on the details provided and upon verifying the same, the captains for each team would be named. A select list of Team Owners would take over the teams and the priority would be given to the established Team owners of the 90s.

Tournament Format & Terms:

1. Each team will comprise of 15 Players

2. Every match will be of 10 overs a side

3. White Leather Ball /Tennis Ball will be used

4. 11 Players will be on field

5. Opening batsmen will play for 2 overs and return

6. Similarly in the 3rd and 4th over, batsmen no. 3 and 4 Will be bat and so on and so forth.

7. Even if the batsman gets out. he would continue to bat for his quota of 2 overs

8. After every 2 overs, new 2 players would come to bat

9. Batsman No.9 and 10 would come to bat after completion of 8th Over. However at the end of the 9th over one batsman would return to give the opportunity to the 11th player

10. For every time batsmen get Out, as a penalty total score would get divided equal number of times. Total Score= Total Runs / Total Number of Wickets

11. 10 Bowlers would bowl 1 over each.

12. After completing one innings the team can make 4 changes to the Eleven- member team by way of Super Subs.

13. All other standard cricket rules will apply

14. Out of the 15 Players 11 Best batsmen may play while batting and 10 best bowlers may be played while bowling.

15. The above rules will apply to Tennis ball, Leather ball and 40+ age group cricket.

Cash prize for every Run and every Wicket: There would be cash prizes for every run scored and every wicket taken in this tournament. Also there are Cash Prizes and Trophies for Man of the match, Best bowler and Best batsman. The Champion team would be given a cash award of 5 lakh rupees and the Runner up team would win a cash prize of Rs.3 lakh and trophies.

For More details Contact:

Gowtham Shetty: 9845121498

Kishore: 9886019595

Email: torpedoescricket@gmail.com