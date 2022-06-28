Total Chaos Near Kankanady Pumpwell as Water Gushes Out from Burst Pipeline

Mangaluru: The World Famous Kankanady Pumpwell in the City is in the headline news again- not because of the flooding of water from heavy downpour or from the drainage, but for the chaos created in that area due to the rupture of the water pipeline connecting from MCC Thumbay Water Supply Tank to Bendoorwell, and water has been gushing out non-stop, thereby flooding the area, right near the flyover, and motorists are wading through the stranded water and facing inconveniences.

Water spillage from this incident has flooded the entire area below the flyover, and the police are trying their best to manage the traffic. Rumours are that constant digging of roads for certain development works might have damaged the water pipeline.

Workers are at the scene trying to fix the situation, until then it’s going to be a nightmare for traffic passing through this route, especially when the hundreds of night service buses plying from Mangaluru to Bengaluru. This is the present development of the so-called Smart City?