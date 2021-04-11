Spread the love



















Total Deserted! This is How City Looked at 11 pm on the FIRST Night of Curfew

Mangaluru: The FIRST night of ‘NIGHT CURFEW’ kicked off on Saturday night, 10 April at 10 pm and ended Sunday, 11th morning at 5 am – and the Night Curfew will continue again from tonight until 20 April 2021. The Karnataka government had issued an official order on the night curfew that came into effect in seven cities from April 10th at 10 pm. The order prohibits movement of people barring those in need of medical help, passengers leaving/arriving in the night, and staff of essential services. The bust Saturday night City streets wore a deserted look as pubs, bars, businesses closed well before 10 pm, and everyone rushed home before being caught by the cops and facing the consequences. There will be around 45-47 police check posts in and around the city, with 6-7 police personnel at each checkpoint, a total of around 500 police personnel. There were around 40 Sub Inspectors supervising all the checkposts. Police Commissioner, DCPs and higher police officers made frequent rounds to see that everything goes on smoothly without any untoward incidents.

The ‘Corona Curfew’ aimed at containing the spread of the pandemic will be in effect in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Udupi-Manipal, Bidar, Kalaburagi, and Tumakuru cities. As per the order, all movements and activities excluding the operation of medical and emergency services, visit to hospitals for emergency treatment by patients accompanied by caretakers, and movement of vehicles used for essential services, transport of goods including empty vehicles are prohibited. Besides, people arriving or leaving these cities during the curfew hours can transport in any mode but will have to produce travel documents like tickets. Also, factories, companies, and establishments working in the night shift are allowed to operate and their employees should reach the workplace before 10 pm and leave only after 5 am.

Following the order, the Mangaluru police department has geared up for the strict enforcement of the curfew. Mangaluru City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, addressing the police personnel and also the media at the Padua School ground had said the police will block the roads in the city to curb movement. He said that commercial establishments (like bars and pubs, which are open till late in the night) will have to ensure that the shops are shut and employees also reach home before 10 pm. Those who violate the instructions will be prosecuted under provisions of the Disaster Management Act 2005, Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act 2020, and section 188 of the IPC. And as per orders of the Police Commissioner, the police personnel acted accordingly.

The police adopted a go-slow approach while implementing the night curfew, part of new measures to slow the Covid-19 surge, as many citizens were unaware of the restrictions and ventured out after 10 pm. Minutes before the 10 pm deadline, police were seen moving around in the city in Hoysala vehicles, appealing to business establishments to shut down shutters and people to return to their homes. Teams of traffic police installed barricades at various checkpoints at 9:50 pm. Auto-drivers waiting for passengers outside railway stations and bus terminals were advised to head home before 10 pm by the police, but a few auto-drivers stayed back with permission from the police to pick up and drop passengers.

At pubs and lounges, the staff took the final food and drinks order by 9:30 – 9:40 pm and the revellers were out of the watering holes by 10 pm. A busy Balmatta Road having a bunch of bars, pubs and lounges wore a deserted look by 10:10 pm, as the party people rushed back home to continue their fun at home or go to bed. Motorists had various reasons to give when cops stopped for checking, the main reason being, they had to buy medicine or visit someone in the hospital who needed help. In a few cases, the cops listened and allowed them to go, while others got warning or vehicles seized.

While the Night Curfew continues Sunday night, the BEST way to keep yourselves from getting into TROUBLE and Face all the CONSEQUENCES with the Law & Order personnel, Stay Indoors past 10 pm until 5 am in the morning. Have a SAFE NIGHTand GOOD NIGHT on a SUNDAY CURFEW NIGHT!