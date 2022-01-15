Total Ignorance of Gail Gas Ltd! Portion of Road in front of St Theresa’s School Dug Again Creating Chaos

Mangaluru: Once again I am back again with my Signature Caption “DIGGING NEVER STOPS IN THE CITY? “-and this time I am highlighting the digging of a portion of the road in front of St Theresa’s School, Bendore, Mangaluru which was recently resurfaced/concreted after it was dug earlier for UGD work. But who would dig a resurfaced work which was done just a couple of days ago, after Team Mangalorean had published a report highlighting the civic issue?

Who else, other than the officials/workers connected with GAIL Gas Ltd/MECOM Ltd, and their contractor Potaliya Enterprises. If you look around the City, many of the old/new roads have been dug by this company for LPG Gas line purposes, and their slow pace of work has frustrated the motorists and pedestrians.

Just a few days ago Mangaluru City Corporation had stopped all the works by GAIL Gas Ltd, for their unscientific and slow paced worked, and were urged to submit a plan of action before they could restart the work- and after the company had obliged with MCC request, it is once again DIGGIN TIME by GAIL. It’s a total mess out there on the City streets with all the digging at various spots, putting motorists and pedestrians life in danger. There are no proper safety guidelines during the ongoing work, and no barricades are erected around the open pit and work area, where one could face death if fallen into these death traps.

Even after the portion of the road in front of St Therasa’s school is dug quitte a few times for various reasons, and we are once again seeing digging being done, thereby putting the lives of school going children in risk, and also their parents and general public. Why would anyone dig the same location every now and then? Can’t they find a different location to lay the gas line. This is nothing but total ignorance of Gail Gas Ltd, putting the public and children in hardship and danger. And why did MCC allow them to dig the place where it was restored just a few days ago? Doesn’t make any sense to me!The workers might have taken these words “Why Can’t You Just Use Me” on the wall very seriously, and dumped their materials against the wall ruining the paintings!

And the workers of this project have stored their construction materials/debris very close to the wall of the school, which had paintings done by thes school children. This is yet another ignorance and carelessness by the contractor and workers. Just look at the photos here, and you’ll know what I am talking about. Sheer work of negligence and carelessness. While the school management, parents and students were happy with MCC rectifying the shabby portion of the gravel road, now again they have to bear the brunt of the digging work started by GAIL, and probably would take days to complete. MCC should look into this situation and take action for the negligence and ignorance of GAIL.

SAFETY STANDARDS TOTALLY IGNORED! NO BARRICADES AROUND THE WORK AREA/PIT

One thing for sure, that you’ll all agree with me is that-Digging or Cutting of roads/streets/bye-lanes will never stop in Mangaluru no matter what- and we have seen it in the past and will see it in future too. Without proper planning new roads are constructed, and after a while the new roads are dug again, and when such work is going on it creates a mess, with traffic and pedestrians facing the brunt of it. Until the work is fully completed, pedestrians have to bear with all these inconveniences and also there would be traffic snarls which will be an added nightmare.

During peak hours, chaos and traffic jams are created due to such redoing or digging/cutting of roads, and it’s a total mess out there during peak hours. Similar has been with the case of many other newly concreted roads, which have been dug for UGD or laying utility cables or Gas lines. This shows how intelligent and smart our engineers are in our Smart City, who don’t even know what they are doing, even after many of them may be rank holders in their academics? We the Citizens will pay more tax because we want our Smart City and our City planners RICHER..do watch the show folks!

So what is the solution for this to STOP the digging of newly constructed roads, due to the unscientific and unplanned mentality of our Smart engineers. And the sad part is that when we have corrupt officials right from the top level to the bottom, chances are very less to rectify such issues. Absolutely a Shame that we name this as a Smart City.