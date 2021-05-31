Spread the love



















Total Lockdown from June 2 in Gram Panchayats with more than 50 COVID-19 Cases

Udupi: The Udupi district administration has decided to impose a total lockdown from June 2 in the Gram Panchayats where there are more than 50 coronavirus positive cases.

According to Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesh, the deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is rapidly spreading in the rural areas of the district with nearly half of the new cases. From June 2, a total lockdown will be imposed in the following Grama Panchayats.

They are: Shiroor, Jadkal, Kambadakone, Nada, Kavradi, Hombadi Mandadi, Koteshwar, Haladi, Iduru, Ajri, Aloor, 38 Kalathur, 80 Badagabettu, Alevoor, Perdoor, Thenkanidiyoor, Bommarabettu, Belapu, Belle, Padubidri, Shirva, Mala, Edu, Kukkunduru Kadthala, Marne, Palli, Nitte, Miyar, Belman, Belve, Mudradi and Varanga.

According to the district health bulletin, 519 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus and 4 have died of COVID-19 in the Udupi district on May 31.

Among the new cases, 231 are from Udupi Taluk, 174 from Kundapur taluk, 113 from Karkala Taluk and 1 outsider. The district has registered a total of 58,727 cases so far.

Meanwhile, 765 persons were discharged from the hospital and COVID Care Centres after complete recovery on May 31.

So far 333 persons have died of the disease and there are 5092 active cases in the district.

