Total Lockdown in 17 GPs in Dakshina Kannada from June 14- 21

Mangaluru: Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra has issued an order imposing a total lockdown, in 17 Gram Panchayats having more than 50 positive COVID-19 cases in Dakshina Kannada district.

The DC has issued an order to prevent the further spread of infection in the villages. The 17 Gram Panchayats having more than 50 positive cases are Neermarga and Konaje in Mangaluru Taluk, Naravi, Koyyur, Mithabagilu, Maladi, Neriya, Laila, Ujire and Charmadi in Belthangady Taluk, Ivarnadu, Amara Mudnur, Kollamogeru, Guthigaru and Aaranthodu in Sullia Taluk and Subramanya and Savanoor in Kadaba Taluk.

A task force committee has been formed in every Gram Panchayat and the DC has ordered the Taskforce committee to take all the measures to seal down the 17 Gram Panchayats. The task force committee should take measures to provide essentials to the public during the lockdown, and the Tahsildars should take complete responsibility for their respective Gram Panchayats.

To effectively contain the spread of the virus, lockdown guidelines should be strictly followed. The Tahsildars, Panchayat Development Officers, Police Circle Inspectors and the Taluk Panchayat executive officers should strictly implement the lockdown guidelines in all the 17 Gram Panchayats and contain the spread of coronavirus.

