Total Lockdown in Karnataka from May 10 to 24 to Break COVID-19 Transmission Chain

Mangaluru: The Karnataka Government Secretariat has issued Guidelines to break the COVID-19 transmission chain vide Order No. RD 158 TNR 2020, dated 26-04-2021 with modifications to the said guidelines vide Addendums 1 to 5.

Whereas, the situation of COVID-19 in the State was reviewed and it was observed that daily new COVID-1 9 positive cases have continued unabated with a high positivity rate. The State is satisfied that further stringent containment measures are needed to be implemented to combat the surge of cases.

Now, therefore, in the exercise of the powers, conferred under Section 24 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the undersigned, in the capacity of the Chairman, State Executive Committee, hereby has issued revised guidelines to break the COVID-19 transmission chain in the State, as annexed, which shall come into effect from 6:00 am on May 10, 2021, and will be in force up to 6:00 am of May 24, 2021, for strict implementation by Chief Commissioner BBMP, Police Commissioners, District Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police, and other Heads of Departments and Authorities.

This order supersedes all other previous orders issued pertaining to a similar matter.

Revised Guidelines to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission in the state: