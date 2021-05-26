Spread the love



















Totally Neglected! Rehabilitate the Homeless People Soon Before They Spread the Virus

Mangaluru: COVID-19 pandemic had made an unprecedented impact and India has entered into a lockdown by invoking the special provision of the Epidemic Diseases Act of 1897 and Disaster Management Act, 2015. The lockdown policy has a direct and indirect impact on Homeless Persons with Mental Illness (HPMI) concerning shelter, basic needs and access to health care, besides the transmission of COVID infection. Among the first victims of apathy, even in normal circumstances, the homeless are now coping with a raging pandemic and impending monsoon. They’ve been totally ignored for testing and diagnosis. They have no place for isolation. Access to food, notwithstanding Indira Canteens, has become difficult, especially in a lockdown, and without ID cards. They’re finding it difficult to get vaccinated.

The district administration and Mangaluru City Corporation has turned a blind eye towards these poor masses, who are seen standing, sitting or sleeping all across the City, especially in large numbers around the Nehru Maidan, Fish and Central market, State Bank Bus stand areas, without wearing face masks or following social distancing. They are seen sitting close to each other chatting or eating or sipping on cheap alcohol. While this is the regular homeless population, there are seasonal ones with homes in faraway districts but stranded here. They sleep on pavements, parks, in and around railway stations, under bridges and flyovers, etc. The district admin has only one shelter in Bunder, but only a few are making use of it. Because many of these homeless, poor people don’t want to get stuck inside a shelter and follow the rules, while they can roam freely outside.

A few weeks back, Deputy Commissioner, district administration officials, MCC Mayor and his colleagues, DHO and his team made surprise raids in the City, where they cracked down on a few shop owners, bus travellers, one petrol bunk staff, among others and slapped fines on them- which was nothing but a 2-3 days of Nataka and nothing else- and even after such awareness drive and raid, there is still spike in Covid-19 cases, along with few deaths. If the DC, Mayor and other officials had cracked down on citizens/common people, how come they have not taken any action on these hundreds of homeless who are seen wandering or squatting around flouting Covid-19 rules. Bah humbug!

These poor masses may not be aware or may not practice the respiratory, hand hygiene and physical distancing measures advocated by the government or district administration, and it is kind of scary for people to move around in the city during shopping sprees where these poor communities wander around. Hence, the Government and society have challenges to provide shelter, essential basic needs and health care services, but unfortunately, that is not taken care of. Sources reveal that the United Nations Human Rights Commission has proposed necessary measures to be provided during the pandemic for homeless persons in shelter homes like a) sufficient and functional community toilets, b) clean drinking water, c) adequate water and sanitation facilities for bathing, d) regular cleaning, disinfecting toilets and bathrooms, e) clean and hygienic living spaces, f) clean blankets, mattresses & other shared utilities, g) providing food thrice daily. Has our dist admin or MCC adhered to these measures- ABSOLUTELY NO!

FOOD THROWN AWAY BY THE HOMELESS, KEEP THE CROWS HAPPY?

an who spoke on condition of anonymity, from Mandya, said: “I worked at a hotel here. In this lockdown, there’s no work and I’ve been sleeping outside a shop near Milagres Church. My employer just put me out, and didn’t even bother to give some money”.

There is a night shelter in Bunder where nearly 75 poor people can be accommodated, but twice Team Mangalorean went and inquired there were hardly 2-3 homeless people, and we also found out the people in charge of the shelter are reluctant to take in people seeking shelter. How nice is a shelter managed by people who are totally ignorant? I urge the DC to look into this matter and do the needful. And now since the government or the district admin is not providing proper food, other than little food at Indira Canteens, many NGO’s have come forward to feed these hungry masses- but sadly a lot of food is wasted since many of these NGO’s distribute lunch/tea/dinner at the same time and food goes waste. How can a person eat four dal and rice dis

The needs of special populations like pregnant and lactating women, elderly and children, who are homeless are complex. There is a need for separate female shelter homes with special attention given to privacy, safety and sanitation. They pose different challenges as they require special care and individual support along with regular care. But nothing has been done in this regard, other than rules just for name’s sake. There is an urgent need for measures to be in place to provide care and rehabilitation of these poor people/homeless immediately during this lockdown before they spread the virus to others.. All stakeholders need to deliberate upon this issue and shift them to safer long term shelters keeping in mind the provisions of the Rules/Act.

Team Mangalorean spoke to Rudrappa, a migrant worker who has been sleeping near the old bus stand for days now. “It’s been days since I brushed my teeth or bathed. I’ve not slept well for a long time and am without work,” said the man in his fifties. “I have no money for food nor can I go back home since there is no transportation. The government has totally forgotten us, even our local MP and MLA who only talk and assure big schemes but no action”. Another young mtributed by four NGO’s?

‘Anna Beda, Yenne Beku’! says Homeless Man-Poor Throw Away Donated Food

After Mangalorean.com had highlighted the issue of food being wasted by these homeless, a couple of NGO’s including White Doves stopped serving food, since they didn’t want food to be thrown away by the needy. Mrs Corinne Rasquinha, the Founder of white Doves speaking to Team Mangalorean said, “White Doves NGO the pioneers in Street food distribution rose to the occasion of feeding 175 to 200 on a daily basis to 800 meals after this second lockdown began. 75000 meals were served during the first lockdown, which was acknowledged and a letter of appreciation was sent from CM Yediyurappa. We have been systematically distributing food and also educating the street people on the importance of wearing a mask and have been insisting they wear their masks. I notice many of their masks are so dirty and some wear old surgical masks which must be having more virus in them. So we found a donor to donate good quality 500 masks to distribute to the ones living rough on the streets. White Doves have been serving almost 800 meals afternoon lunch and night dinner to the people near Nehru maidan and KSRTC”.



Corinne also expressed that there are people with good hearts who also want to give food to the homeless and bring small quantities of food like Biryani etc and come in between and give these people. There’s a duplication of giving food. She says I wish we could all coordinate and systematically distribute food at different locations by different people. “After we saw the write-up in Mangalorean.com about food being wasted, I stopped after seeing those food packets thrown away on the ground. I took lunch the next day and told them I will not be coming. As I need to take care of the 140 destitute already in my care at our facility at Maroli in the city. A few days ago, I had requested the Deputy Commissioner to round up these people because they will spread Coronavirus and to put them in shelters and open a community kitchen. He sent a circular a few days ago that they will accommodate the homeless in various shelters. But nothing has been done until now. I only wish the concerned authorities do something positive about these homeless/migrant workers, well before they spread the virus to others by roaming around freely among the public,” added Mrs Rasquinha.

Even though the outreach staff and NGOs face many challenges during the lockdown, they have taken the best possible measures to provide food, basic needs and other essentials during the COVID-19 pandemic. The NGO volunteers should also be careful while distributing food to these homeless since 98% of the crowd are not wearing masks and are not hygienic. Sorry to say about these people, but the safety and life of the volunteers is also important. I only wish this report will reach the Deputy Commissioner, MCC Commissioner, MCC Mayor, DHO and other concerned district admin and MCC Officials in seeing that a proper solution is taken in rehabilitating these poor/homeless people at a centre/or an empty govt building or a shelter, and request the NGO’s to provide food/essentials at the rehabilitation centres or shelters. Without wasting any more time. Positive action should be taken in this need of the hour. Thank You!

