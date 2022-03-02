Tour Ends in Tragedy! 23-year-old Youth Killed as Innova Car Crashes into road Divider at Byndoor

Kundapur: A 23-year-old youth was killed after the car in which he was travelling crashed into the road divider and overturned in Byndoor here on March 2.

The deceased has been identified as Akshay (23), from Bengaluru.

According to the Byndoor Police, a group of Four friends from Bengaluru had come to Yana in Uttar Kannada District on tour and were returning to Bengaluru. When they reached Kirimanjeshwara, the driver lost control over the car which crashed into the road divider and overturned killing Akshay on the spot.

Three other occupants in the car were severely injured. The injured have been identified as Thejas, Pawan and Harsha. All the injured have been shifted to Private Hospital in Kundapur.

Ibraheem Gangolli of Apathbhandava Ambulance helped to shift the body of Akshay to the Kundapur Govt Hospital Mortuary.

A Case has been registered in Byndoor Police Station and investigation is on.