‘Tourism Industry can Progress If Stakeholders in Tourism Work in Unity’- Speaker U T Khader

‘Tourism Industry can Progress If Stakeholders in Tourism Work in Unity and with Good Planning’- Karnataka State Speaker U T Khader during the World Tourism Day celebration held on 27 September 2023 at Hotel Ocean Pearl, Mangaluru under the 2023 WTD Theme “Tourism and Green Investment”

Mangaluru: The overall disruption in the tourism sector brought about by COVID-19, provides an opportunity to redefine and recalibrate the direction and narratives of tourism investments for a more sustainable future for the People, the Planet, and prosperity. This World Tourism Day 2023, the UNWTO, under the theme “Tourism and green investment” highlights the need for more and better-targeted investments for the Sustainable Development Goals, the UN roadmap for a better world by 2030. Now is the time for new and innovative solutions, not just traditional investments that promote and underpin economic growth and productivity.

Tourism faces a lot more investment opportunities related to new solutions and technologies to decarbonize the sector as well as to ensure climate-resilient infrastructure through adaptation solutions. Digitalization and innovation programs are a strategic priority to support particularly young people and women, which are critical to upskilling the tourism sector’s workforce. Moreover, the global need to increase investments in programs that support and incentivize entrepreneurship and generate opportunities for innovations is highly needed in the tourism sector.

It should be noted that- Tourism employs one in every ten people on Earth. In emerging destinations, 50% of young people are unable to work in tourism due to a lack of opportunity, resources, or access to academic training. And Locally here in Mangaluru, like every year, World Tourism Day was observed at Hotel Ocean Pearl, Mangaluru on 27 September at 10.30 am, where the dignitaries Karnataka State Speaker U T Khader, as Chief Guest, and guests of honour MLA Vedavyas Kamath, Mangaluru City corporation Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur and N Manikya-Deputy Director, Tourism Department, DK, Mangaluru inaugurated the programme by lighting of the traditional lamp.

Speaking on the occasion, U T Khader said, “There is a need to promote tourism in Dakshina Kannada on the lines of Goa and Kerala. We have beautiful scenic spots in Mangaluru/DK, but the majority of these places in the DK district lack basic facilities. As in any other part of the world, hoteliers in the district should follow the practice of placing brochures on tourist spots at their entrance desks. Improvement in the tourism sector also strengthens the district economically. There was a need to create conducive to garbage. However, being a city of educated people and the City named Educational Hub, we see lots of garbage scattered all around, which creates a bad image of the City, for the visitors”.

” Yes, there is lots of potential for the growth of tourism in Mangaluru, but for the tourism industry to progress the stakeholders in tourism should work in unity and with good planning, then only we can make a difference in tourism here. Sad to note that precious little has been done for the promotion of the tourism industry here in the past, A great deal of effort is required to boost ”new tourism” in this region, which includes sensitizing the public on the merits and demerits of tourism in general and developing an army of trained manpower who can deal with the demands of the tourism industry, in particular” added U T Khader.

It was a case of Déjà vu for entrepreneurs and investors as far as the development and promotion of tourism in this part of the state was concerned. Lack of Infrastructure and information on places of interest and restrictions were highlighted by entrepreneurs and promoters of tourism as the stumbling blocks at this World Tourism Day. There was a panel discussion on Food and Culinary; Cultural and Events; Adventure and Recreation; Branding and Online Presence; and Experience and wellness.

