Spread the love



















Tourism minister Anand Singh keeps away from K’taka CM Bommai



Ballary (Karnataka): Giving clear indication that all is not well with the government headed by the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, minister for Tourism Anand Singh kept himself away from Bommai’s visit to Ballary.

Bommai on his to the Vijayapur district, stopped at Toranagal Jindal Airstrip in Ballary. Though he was there for 30 minutes, the minister for Tourism Anand miffed with portfolio allocation did not turn up to welcome Bommai, though he was in the town.

Anand Singh meanwhile attended private meetings in the city. He is demanding a change of his portfolio and has not been using the official vehicle. He threatened that he won’t participate in the independence day celebrations.

Bommai and Minister for Revenue R. Ashok managed to convince him after holding a private meeting for more than 2 hours.

Though he appeared to have softened his stand at that point, Anand Singh again became adamant with his demand. The sources say that he is even ready to tender resignation.

Meanwhile, the high command has toughened its stand on those who are placing demands and challenging the party.

Though former minister C.P.Yogeshwar, M.P. Renukacharya and others camped in New Delhi for three days, no top leader met them. Bommai stated that it is not mandatory for anyone to attend his functions. When he visited Mysuru, former minister S. Ramdas did not turn up to welcome him and even made his displeasure evident.

Bommai is likely to take up a New Delhi visit in the coming week and high command is expected to take a call on the matter.

Like this: Like Loading...