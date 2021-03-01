Spread the love



















Tourism Minister Announces Support for Film Makers to Preserve Life, Benefit Society

Bengaluru: C. P. Yogeshwar, Karnataka Minister of Tourism, Ecology & Environment Department, said the Statement Government would support the efforts of the film-makers who champion the cause of preserving life in nature. The minister was the chief guest at the award-giving ceremony of the Nigli’s Short Film Competition held at St. Joseph’s Institute of Management here on February 28.

The minister lauded Ivan Nigli for his initiative and efforts to organize such a great event covering the entire State. Ivan, who played a key role in the event and the brain behind such a unique programme, has done a good job for the society as a whole and students, in particular, stated the minister. Minister Yogeshwar, who was also involved in the film industry in the past, encouraged the attempts of the colleges across the State to help humanity.

The minister said he was happy to see the new technology applied for a worthy cause to make progress and to give a practical shape to the needed society. He also commended on the theme, which brought in nature and the environment. The theme and topic could be chosen according to the need felt, including the abuse of nature, such as polluting water, an essential element to sustain life. The films should address human problems that people face today.

The Tourism minister, who was full of praise for the films’ creative aspect, urged all concerned to include and reveal the historical facts in modern art with stress on and concern for life. He called upon the students to take an active part in defending and eliminating the virus that ravages human society. The imagination involved in film making could go a long way to promote life in nature and, thereby, tourism.

Earlier, Ivan Nigli, welcoming the minister and all other guests, said that the objective of the event was to promote creativity among students by encouraging them to explore the rich cultural heritage of Karnataka. The organizers contacted almost 600 colleges with 66 entries, and about 300 students participated as team members, and the final entries selected came to 20, he added.

The award ceremony for the participants of The Nigli’s Short Film Competition shot exclusively with mobile cameras and organized and hosted by Nigli, a former MLA and chairman in association with Karnataka Tourism and Garden City University, had the theme ‘Karnataka Tourism: One State, Many Worlds’.

The programme commenced by lighting the lamp by the chief guest and other guests of honour.

The winners were announced as the audience remained with bated breath. Naija Margadharshana, SJES College of Management Studies, by Jashwanth H, bagged the First Prize. The Second Prize went to Pragathi, St. John’s Junior College, by D Divine Grace & Indrani, and the Third Prize had gone to Unsung Karnataka, T John College, by Nandagopal S & Prathyush V. A Special Jury Award was given to Bikes to My Heart, St. Joseph’s College, Kevin Williams. The cash awards of 25,000/-, 10,000/- & 5,000/- were given to the three adjudged best.

The jury included Dr Girish Kasarvalli, Jai Jagdeesh and Saraswati Jagirdar and the sponsors were Karnataka Tourism Department, Garden City College and Gift hampers sponsored by Mysore Sandal Soaps.

The minister was honoured on the occasion. Several others were also honoured with mementoes and all participants with certificates.

One of the special invitees was Jai Jagdeesh, Director cum Producer. Some others were Christo V Joseph, Director, Garden City University, Rajeev T S, ARTWAVE and a scientist from Chennai. Other invitees included personalities from the Kannada film Industry and representatives of NGOs such as YMCA, Lions’ Club and Rotarians. Among others spoke included Dr Rajah Balakrishnan, Competition Director and Jai Jagdeesh, who said a film, whether short or long, should have some essential elements with a message to be conveyed.

Two dances by girls from faraway places enthralled the audience. Most of the participants watched the 20 short films screened during the function and well appreciated with applause.




