Tourists be aware of restrictions before visiting coffee district Kodagu on New Year’s eve

Madikeri (UNI): After discouraging the cash rich Tourism industry for three years due to natural calamity that claimed many lives and left hundreds of people roofless due to landslides at various places, the district administration has come out with several restrictions, including as precaution for Covid-19 pandemic, on tourists who are enthusiastic in welcoming the new year in a big way.

As per the government directions, the new year celebrations are to be kept simple. Necessary precautions will be in place as there is uncertainty over the Covid-19 vaccine along with the possibility of a second wave by December end –January, according to a statement issued here on Wednesday.

As tourists came from all over to Kodagu, to celebrate the new year, homestays and resorts made a good business. However, this time, no special preparations are done, said, homestay owners.

However, this year, the celebrations will be dry as organising parties is prohibited. Penalties will be increased for violations. Homestays and resorts are bound to follow the regulations, said Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy.