Tovino Thomas to play cop in ‘Anweshippin Kandethum’, film to go on floors in May



Mumbai: Malayalam superstar Tovino Thomas will be next seen in ‘Anweshippin Kandethum’, where he will essay the role of a cop.

The film, which is touted to be an investigative thriller, will be directed by Darwin Kuriakose and will go on floors this month and will have a theatrical release.

Yoodlee Films, which is the cinematic arm of India’s oldest music label, ‘Saregama’, will be producing the film under their banner.

Talking about the film, Tovino Thomas, says, “I am very thrilled to work in this movie with Yoodlee Films because it truly reflects our combined desire to push boundaries and tell a story that has not been told before.”

He promises that the film will serve a delectable treat to the connoisseurs of the thriller genre, “At the heart of ‘Anweshippin Kandethum’ lies a bold story which will keep the audience on the edge of their seats. I am excited to play the role of a cop who finds himself in a race against time to deliver justice.”

For director Darwin Kuriakose, it’s an exciting time to be working in the sphere of Malayalam cinema with different stories coming to the fore. He shares, “I feel that the Malayalam cinema is on the cusp of winning audiences from across the length and breadth of the country and to have an accomplished production house in the form of Yoodlee on board to produce this film underscores my belief that we are going pan-India like never before.”

Jinu Abraham (writer and co-producer) from Theatre of Dreams concurs, he also adds that the richness of a film’s content depends largely on the synchronisation of various departments involved in making the film. Jinu states, “A film is only as good as the team that makes it and we work very well together. Every aspect of bringing this story to life has so far been interesting and creatively very enriching.”

Calling the film an “exceptional thriller”, Siddharth Anand Kumar, Vice President – Films, Saregama India, says that “it has a strongly written story” that they are excited to take to the audience with an amazing team along with the co-producers Theatre of Dreams, Tovino Thomas and Darwin Kuriakose.”

“We believe that we have the right ingredients and expertise on board to ensure that the films end up setting a new benchmark in the Malayalam industry”, Siddharth concluded.