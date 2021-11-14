Toys For A Smile! Needlework Circle of Mluru Distribute Toys & Sweets to Kids to Mark ‘Children’s Day’

Spread the love



















Toys For A Smile! Needlework Circle of Mangaluru Members Distribute Toys & Sweets to Kids to Mark ‘Children’s Day’ at St Josephé Higher Primary School, Kankanady, Mangaluru (250 stuffed toys), at District Wenlock Hospital (125 stuffed toys); 15 knitted toys to the Cancer children of KMC Attavar, Mangaluru.



Mangaluru: A day prior to the Children’s Day celebrated every year on 14 November, this Children’s Day, the members of ‘Needlework Circle of Mangaluru’ did a bit and brought smiles to the little one’s face. How? They distributed Stuffed Toys and Knitted Toys to 250 children at St Joseph’s Higher Primary School, Kankanady, Mangaluru; 125 stuffed toys to the children taking treatment at District Wenlock Hospital, Mangaluru, and 15 Knitted toys to cancer children at Kasturba Medical College Hospital, Attavar, Mangaluru.

‘Children’s Day’ is celebrated across India to increase awareness of the rights, care and education of children. It is celebrated on 14 November every year as a tribute to the birthday of India’s First Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. Known as Chacha Nehru among children, Nehru advocated for children to have an all-rounded education that would build a better society in the future. Nehru considered children as the real strength of a nation and foundation of society. The celebration of Children’s Day in India dates back to 1956. Prior to the death of Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru, India celebrated Children’s Day on 20 November (the date observed as Universal Children’s Day by the United Nations). After the death of Jawaharlal Nehru, his birth anniversary was chosen to be celebrated as Children’s Day in India. A resolution was passed in the parliament to give a befitting farewell to the first Prime Minister of India.

Today, 13 November a bevy of Needlework Circle of Mangaluru members namely- Ms Sabrina Hougaard (Founder member), Ms Geneview Rodrigues, Mrs Mala Bhat, Ms Caroline Lobo, Lekha (student at A J Medical College) and Ms Rishita J mingled with the nearly 250 children of St Joseph’s Higher Primary School, Kankanady, Mangaluru and had some fun distributing stuffed toys along with box of sweets, thereby putting smiles on their faces. Sr Veena Aranha-the Headmistress of the School extended her heartfelt thanks to the members of Needlework Circle of Mangaluru for their kind generosity, and making the children happy. This school, which is over 120 years old, is managed by the Congregation of Little Flower Bethany Sisters, Mangaluru, and fully takes care of children’s education free of cost, except midday meals provided by the government. The short formal programme was compered by Ms Asha Serrao, the school teacher.

Mrs SABRINA HOUGAARD -Founder Member of ‘Needlework Circle of Mangaluru’

Mrs CECILIA SHRESHTA of Lucy’s studio

87-year-old Mrs RENIE NORONHA

Apart from distributing toys and sweets at this school, the Needlework Circle of Mangaluru team also distributed toys and sweets at KMC Hospital and District Wenlock Hospital. Indeed a great community service shown towards these needy children at the time of Children’s Day. When Team Mangalorean asked Ms Sabrina Hougaard how their group was formed, she said, ” One evening, late March 2021 an idea occurred to me and Cecilia Shreshta, who runs Lucy’s Studio near Rosario church, to create a WhatsApp group for needlework. We both circulated this information and on the 1st of April 2021 we formed the WhatsApp group called” Needlework Circle of Mangalore”. Today we have 42 members , all ladies except for one man, and this gentleman pays attention to how he can replicate this idea in his hometown in Kerala”.

“Our group shares ideas, designs, patterns and new forms of needlework.The objectives of the group :to build a community to care and grow; to share ideas, knowledge and skill; and to Volunteer and Support causes to better someone’s life. On one of the searches on YouTube, we found a group of ladies in the United States of America coming to a hospital and knitting baby sets in the lobby. These ladies distributed the sets to the new born children, helping to keep the infants warm and supporting the mothers by this act of love. Inspired by this our group decided to make stuffed toys and distribute them to children at the government WENLOCK hospital” added Sabrina..

She further said, “The cloth material for these toys were sponsored by four people and sold at a very reasonable price by Terrence D’souza, the proprietor of Ms A R D’Souza and Sons, Market Rd, Mangaluru. D’souza donated 50 metres of cloth material free of charge. The toys are stuffed with foam from the seat manufacturing unit of Leather craft. The needle workers of Mangalore selected certain easy to cut and stitch toy designs. We had stencils/templates from acrylic sheets Cut out. We all work as a team. Some draw and cut the toys, others do the face features and then we meet in small groups to stuff the toys and stitch them up. Till now we have met four times together, otherwise we work from home. We have received help from students of the Sahaya project of St Aloysius college , to stuff the toys”.

“The main contributors of this group are Mrs Cecilia Shreshta of Lucy’s studio, Miss Caroline Lobo, Mrs Gayatri Satyanarayan, Mrs Mala Bhat and Mrs Aruna Jalan.The oldest member of the group is Mrs Renie Noronha who is 87 years old. The response received from the children is priceless. To share a few stories A little girl of about 12 years, had to be administered chemotherapy and the doctors and nurses could not find her vein easily. One of the volunteers distracted the girl with a toy she was to receive and played a few pranks beside her bed which distracted her from the pain of that procedure and helped the doctors do their work” said Sabrina. .

Adding more Ms Sabrina said, “Another grandma at the Wenlock hospital ran down to the gate to say that her grandson had not received a toy because he was taken from the ward to do some procedure. One of our volunteers went up with a toy for the little child and this little boy hugged the toy and gave everybody a beaming smile. We also came across a young mother who was having her baby in her arms and waiting for admission. One of our members walked up to her and gave her child a little toy, and she reached out to the volunteers hands to help them and said “these little things help us in our difficult times”. All the needlework volunteers are waiting for the Covid to end so that they can spend time with the children and play a prank or two with the kids to cheer them up. The volunteers are mightily impressed with the standards of hygiene care and responsibility the children receive at the Wenlock hospital from doctors and nurses. To join our group you may send a WhatsApp message to- 934 10 12 112″.

What Ms Sabrina and rest of the group members did was something extraordinary in putting smiles on faces of children, and also childrens’ mothers at the hospital with their small but kind hearted gifts. The joy of being able to bless and give someone you love and care, and to make them smile, is priceless. The satisfaction that comes from making a difference in the lives of others cannot be overstated. Knowing that you have helped make someone else’s life a little brighter and better is a special feeling, and one that will last with you for a long time. And in our world of plenty we can spread a smile of joy. So if you are looking for a way to enhance your act of sharing and giving experience, try giving back now. Let’s give to the less fortunate, ashrams, non-profit organizations, needy families and children, and others a feeling of hope, and make a difference in their lives.

When was the last time you brought a smile to a child’s face? When was the last time you felt the warmth of innocent faces lighting up with laughter? Here’s your chance to bring a smile to tots and tweens this Children’s Day. If you see kids who are clamoring for toys or other goodies, don’t hesitate to fulfill their wishes, including your own kids. Along with your precious darlings, you’d also be bringing happiness to the life of a child in need. Ending my column with thought-provoking words of saint Mother Teresa –

“If you judge people, you have no time to love them. Not all of us can do great things. But we can do small things with great love. If we have no peace, it is because we have forgotten that we belong to each other. It’s not how much we give but how much love we put into giving. At the end of life we will not be judged by how many diplomas we have received, how much money we have made, or how many great things we have done. We will be judged by “I was hungry, and you gave me something to eat, I was naked and you clothed me. I was homeless, and you took me in”. I can do things you cannot, you can do things I cannot; together we can do great things. A life not lived for others is not a life. Do not wait for leaders; do it alone, person to person. Yesterday is gone. Tomorrow has not yet come. We have only today. Let us begin.”

