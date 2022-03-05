Tracing, tracking on for students stuck in Kharkiv, Kiev: Bommai



Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said the process of tracking and tracking of students stranded in Ukraine’s Kharkiv and Kiev cities is on by the Indian Embassy.

Many students have been brought back to India, but few others, who were not able to make any movement, are being tracked and traced by the Embassy, he said.

“There are few places where bombing is still going on. Evacuation is being planned immediately after bombing reduces. I am in touch with the External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Indian Embassy in Ukraine and also with Union ministers who are there in borders,” the Chief Minister said.

Bommai added that he would visit the house of Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, who died in the shelling by the Russian Army in Ukraine.

“I will speak to the father of deceased student Naveen and handover the compensation cheque to the family,” he said.

As many as 282 students from Karnataka have returned from the war-torn Ukraine till Friday.

Nodal Officer Manoj Rajan stated that on Friday, 92 Kannadiga students returned to KempeGowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru.

As many as 30 students had returned on February 27; seven students on February 28; 18 on Tuesday; 31 on Wednesday; and 104 on Thursday, he stated.