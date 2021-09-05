Spread the love



















Traders Withdraw Protest Call Over Weekend Curfew- Few Shops Raided by MCC for Violations

Mangaluru: After a report was published on Mangalorean.com on Friday (Ref: Faced by Losses Frustrated & Angered Traders Say ‘Weekend Curfew’ is Foolish & Nonsense’?) the Traders from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts have withdrawn their decision to protest against the weekend curfew. On Friday, merchants in the coastal districts had decided to open their shops on Saturday and Sunday, opposing the government’s weekend curfew order. However, DC K V Rajendra succeeded in convincing the members of Karavali Textile, Readymade and Footwear Dealers’ Association to drop their plans of opening shops during the curfew.

Association president Santhosh Kamath said that the DC has promised to hold a meeting of traders and people’s representatives. “We have decided to withdraw the protest for now. We will make a decision next week if the district administration does not cancel the weekend curfew. The DC has promised that the district administration will try to convince the government to withdraw the weekend curfew if the positivity rate continues to be below 2%. I have requested all traders in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi to abide by the DC’s order by closing their shops on Saturday and Sunday,” Kamath said.

He added that many of the merchants are not in a position to go through more weekend curfews, as they have already borne losses due to the pandemic. “We have decided to cooperate with the district administration this week, with a hope that the government will discuss our problems and take a favourable decision by the next weekend,” he said.

The DC said that the positivity rate in the district is expected to reduce further in the next week. “Many of the people’s representatives in the district are also in favour of withdrawing the weekend curfew,” he added. Meanwhile, Social welfare and backward classes welfare minister Kota Srinivas Poojari and Mangaluru City South MLA D Vedavyas Kamath had met chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday, and demanded that the weekend curfew in Dakshina Kannada be withdrawn.

Like this: Like Loading...