Traditional ‘Monti Fest’ celebrated at Loretto Parish in Bantwal



Mangaluru: At 7.30 am all the faithful of the Loretto Parish, Bantwal, D. Kannada, gathered at Loretto Padavu one kilometer away from the church for the blessing of the new corn. Children and elders came with a basket of colourful flowers. People brought local vegetables to be distributed after the Mass to the poor.

Fr Francis Crasta, the Parish Priest blessed the corn. Fr Pratap Naik, SJ read the gospel and broke the word of God for three minutes. Then the congregation sang the “Møriyêk Hogollshinyam” hymn and sprinkled the flowers. The Loretto Brass band led the procession to the church. Newly blessed corn and the statue of Maria Bambina were carried in procession singing various hymns of Mônti Fest.

In the church the Eucharistic celebration was celebrated by Fr Jason Monis, the Principal of Loretto English Medium School. Fr. Francis Crasta preached the homily. At the end of the Mass, blessed corn was distributed to all. Snacks, Badam milk, and a whole sugarcane were given to all. People exchanged greetings with one another with great joy and enthusiasm.

